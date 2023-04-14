Jonbon bids to bounce back from Cheltenham disappointment - can anyone stop him?

Hailed as a future chasing superstar before he had jumped a fence in public, hasn’t quite scaled those heights just yet, but there is still plenty of time.

He may have lost his unbeaten record over fences when unable to cope with El Fabiolo in the Arkle at Cheltenham last time out but, in truth, he lost very little in defeat against a hugely talented rival.

Jonbon didn’t jump with his usual alacrity that day, and connections felt the tacky ground played some part.

Certain to start at very short odds for this Grade 1, Jonbon probably won’t need to be at his very best to resume winning ways, but no Grade 1 is ever entirely straightforward — unless, of course, Constitution Hill is involved.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: "Jonbon is in good form and has come out of Cheltenham very well. It was debatable whether we went up to two and a half miles, but we're sticking at two for the time being.”

It’s likely Jonbon won’t fulfil his potential until stepped up in trip next season, but an impressive performance in a Grade 1 on Grand National day can only whet the appetite for what he could achieve during the 2023-24 campaign.

, also a winner of three of his four starts over fences, belied odds of 40-1 when chasing home Stage Star in the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, with the likes of Mighty Potter and Appreciate It behind him.

Notlongtillmay (left): finished a close second to Stage Star in the Turners at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The handicapper raised him 10lb for that performance, 32lb higher than when he kicked off his chasing career by winning at Wetherby in November.

He appeared to be outstayed by Stage Star over 2m4f, and the drop back in trip looks unlikely to inconvenience him.

, five and a half-length runner-up to Jonbon in the Grade 2 Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick, reopposes on 5lb worse terms.

Trainer Dan Skelton said: “We gave Jonbon a fright for a few seconds at Warwick in the Kingmaker and we'd like to give him a fright for a little longer this time, but we know that's going to be very difficult.

“The race has cut up, though, and there's good prize-money so we'll have a go.”

The Henry De Bromhead-trained , and Patrick Neville’s complete the field.

De Bromhead said: "I thought he ran well for a long way in the Plate and probably just didn't get home over that trip on that ground. We're dropping him in trip for this and the ground will suit so hopefully he can go well."

Grand National day previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.