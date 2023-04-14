'It was the plan to save her for this race' - analysis and key quotes for a competitive handicap hurdle

How much more does Pertemps Final winner Good Time Jonny have left to give on his eighth start since September after a last-to-first exhibition at the Cheltenham Festival?

Executing such tactics required a level head from Liam McKenna in the saddle and the rider exuded that quality, while the equine performance was all the more impressive given the overall sedate gallop. That Good Time Jonny pulled the same distance clear of the runner-up in the Pertemps as the deficit between the second and the following ten runners, tells you how stylish it was.

A replication of that performance would give Good Time Jonny strong claims of confirming the form with Mill Green, An Tailliur, Itchy Feet and Glimpse Of Gala on the revised weights. However, a new raft of challengers who missed Cheltenham add a different dynamic. Party Business landed this last season after finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe and his freshness has been preserved this time around, although he is technically 8lb worse off with Charlie Todd now unable to claim.

The hope is that Bardenstown Lad shows his true colours for John McConnell. The eight-year-old lacked enthusiasm for fences earlier this season and might have just needed his return to hurdles at Musselburgh in February. Bardenstown Lad’s Albert Bartlett third behind The Nice Guy and Minella Cocooner, the two standout staying novice hurdlers from last season, gives him a huge chance that is only enhanced by Ben Harvey’s 5lb claim.

Gatsby Grey is another with Grade 1 form as a novice hurdler and earned his stripes with a second to Mighty Potter at Punchestown last season. That was a huge effort for a seven-year-old who is increasingly shaping like a stayer, and Oliver McKiernan has fine-tuned an enviable squad to attack this meeting, although whether he is capable of conceding 6lb to West Balboa is another matter.

West Balboa hinted at her potential as a prospective three-miler when staying on best of all in a gruelling soft-ground Lanzarote Hurdle last time in which just four of the 20 runners finished. It is a distinct possibility this lightly raced seven-year-old has the potential to progress beyond the handicap ranks. Her freshness after a 91-day break and just two runs this season can tilt matters in her favour.

Tony Martin, trainer of Good Time Jonny

We are just hoping he reproduces or runs similar to his Cheltenham performance. If he does, then he should give a good account of himself.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Itchy Feet

If he gets a bit of luck in running he could run well at a big price. It's the end of a long year, but he's one of the classier horses in the race.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Vina Ardanza and Au Fleuron

We're putting blinkers on Au Fleuron who ran quite well in the Martin Pipe and wasn't beaten far. Vina Ardanza went close at Naas earlier in the season but needs to bounce back from a poor effort at Thurles last time. I think this sort of race will suit him.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Mill Green

He ran very well at Cheltenham, and we might as well come and do the same thing again. He's very good; he's getting on a bit now but has still got a spring in his step.

John McConnell, trainer of Bardenstown Lad

He’s in very good form at home and we have been very happy with him. Ben [Harvey] taking the weight off will help. We’ve been riding him up with the pace, but we might ride him a bit quieter and hopefully that rejuvenates him. He’s well capable of running well.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of An Tailliur

He ran very well at Cheltenham when the ground was probably on the slow side for him. That was a nice effort and, if he can do a little bit better in this, he should go nicely again.

Dan Skelton, trainer of West Balboa

It was the plan to save her for this after she won the Lanzarote in January. She didn't go to Cheltenham because it was such a competitive Mares' Hurdle this year, but we hope we can build up to that level. She's fresh and I think that counts for a lot at this meeting.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Outlaw Peter

He keeps on winning. It’s a competitive race, and lots go there with chances – he's one of them.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Pounding Poet

He's coming back from a break after getting stuck in the ground at Doncaster. The handicapper has probably got to grips with him.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Mexico

We could do with plenty more rain. He came out of Uttoxeter really well, and I think he’s fairly handicapped in a competitive race.

Henry Daly, trainer of Moon Hunter

It was blindingly obvious from his last run at Doncaster that a step up in trip was in order. He wouldn’t want soft or heavy ground – we tried that at Warwick and it was an absolute disaster.

Phillip Rothwell, trainer of Starzov

I think he'll stay three miles well and he's in great form. We are hoping they don't get too much rain as he wants good ground. He stayed on well at Punchestown the last day and we are looking forward to running him.

