Grand National 2023: 'He's got the profile and is in great form' - top trainers on their big guns

Grand National success for Corach Rambler would be hugely poignant for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox, just three Saturdays after the death of One For Arthur.

It was that doughty stayer, "a horse of a lifetime" in his trainer's words, who gave them their finest moment when triumphing at Aintree in 2017. And it is no fairytale romance to think that 21 days after one Scottish legend succumbed to colic at the age of 14 another could spring up to give his country only its third National victory.

Corach Rambler was made favourite for Aintree after his repeat come-from-behind victory in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. As in 2022, he weaved his way through the field under a masterful ride, finally putting his head in front on the run-in.

Those back-to-back successes in an ultra-competitive 3m1f contest suggested the nine-year-old has the stamina to excel over this much longer trip. His more recent win also makes him well in at these weights, as he was put up 10lb yet goes unpenalised here. And the author of those masterful rides is back to try do it again on the biggest stage of all.

Fox was out for a week after hurting his shoulder in a fall, but is fit to return to the saddle, just as he was six years ago when he broke his left wrist and right collarbone but made it back in time for One For Arthur's day of days.

"Whenever I come here I think of One For Arthur," Russell said at Aintree this week. "There are so many memories and I feel that he's here. That was the day that changed my life."

Assessing her chances of winning the race again, the trainer said: "Ground slightly on the soft side will be ideal. I think Corach Rambler will take to the fences, he's a very clever horse. I was delighted with the way he schooled the other day.

"Everyone has said it will be difficult to come from behind, but he doesn't have to do that. He'll just get into a nice rhythm and we'll see how he gets on. As long as he can avoid the trouble, he'll be fine.

"Being favourite, people think we've been very clever and I suppose we have looked after his mark and waited to run until after the weights were out. But what's exciting, whether he's favourite or not, is we've got a fabulous horse and I'm looking forward to running him."

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

'He's answered every question that we've thrown at him' - Our Power on National duty for Wales

He has owned a string of Grade 1 winners and played a big part in founding a racecourse, but this would be Dai Walters' greatest moment even if he will sadly not be at Aintree.

Oscar Whisky and Whisper are among the big names to have carried the colours of a man who went from apprentice labourer at an opencast coal mine to founding a company worth a quarter of a billion.

Ffos Las racecourse is a permanent testament to the self-made businessman who was given the 'Outstanding Contribution' trophy at the Welsh Racing Awards in 2021. A year later, thoughts at that same ceremony were all with Walters again after he was left in intensive care following a helicopter crash.

He is now reported to be recovering at home, from where he will watch Our Power attempt to give Wales its first Grand National success since Kirkland in 1905.

The eight-year-old, whom he shares with the Potter family, is unbeaten in Grade 3 chases at Ascot and Kempton this season, with that second success coming after the National weights were published, leaving him officially 4lb well in here.

Our Power: unbeaten this season following wins at Ascot and Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trainer Sam Thomas, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Denman in his riding days but failed to complete the course in four National attempts, said: "Our Power has been grand and won two nice big handicaps this season and answered every question we've thrown at him.

"The trip's a big unknown, but he looks after himself a bit, he's off the Flat and he's quite a relaxed horse so you live in hope.

"I have no real concern about the fences, it's just the National factor, all the other runners and the speed they go. On the whole, touch wood, he's a good jumper."

Asked what success would mean for all involved, Thomas said: "I'm not even going to think about what winning would mean until it actually happens – it's just nice to be competing in one of the biggest races in the world."

'He has the right profile' – can the darling of jump racing do it again?

Is it just the Blackmore factor or is there more to it than that? On the eve of the Grand National there was a monster plunge on Ain't That A Shame, who was hammered all the way into 8-1 by midday on Friday having been available at twice those odds with a few firms two hours earlier. It must be more than the wonderwoman on board.

There certainly is more to Ain't That A Shame than simply Rachael Blackmore. This is an improving nine-year-old who was runner-up in the Munster National when touching a low of 1.08 on Betfair in running and led over the last in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown too when he hit a low of 1.56.

There is a big one in him and maybe it is the biggest one of them all. Henry de Bromhead has already trained the 1-2 in the Grand National, that was in 2021 when Minella Times led home Balko Des Flos, and he thinks Ain't That A Shame ticks a lot of boxes for the 2023 running.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead

De Bromhead said: "Maybe it's down to Rachael, is it? All this money that arrived for him. That said, I do think he has the right profile for the race and he's been in great form in the lead up to it. He's been threatening to land a big one all season and hopefully it's this one. He's got a decent chance, I hope."

Blackmore, of course, created history in 2021 when becoming the first female rider to win the world's most famous jump race and she was once again the darling of Cheltenham when guiding Honeysuckle to the sweetest of swansongs in the Mares' Hurdle. She could be the darling of Aintree again too.

De Bromhead is not ruling out his other representative. Gabbys Cross was not too far behind Ain't That A Shame in the Paddy Power having made rapid headway after leaving the back straight. Peter Carberry, who rode him there, is back on board and his family are steeped in Grand National tradition given his dad and brother teamed up for victory with Bobbyjo in 1999.

De Bromhead said of Gabbys Cross: "If he takes to it he could go nicely. He has ability and ran a cracker at Leopardstown over Christmas. It all depends on whether he enjoys himself or not."

'He will probably have to take the brave man’s route again' – can Noble Yeats repeat the feat?

Tiger Roll did it, but Noble Yeats has to do it with 6lb more on his back. If we are going to have another back-to-back Grand National winner, it will take an outrageous effort from last year's hero to defy a 19lb higher mark. We didn't know much about him this time last year, but we know loads about him now.

What we do know now is that he is a proper Grade 1 chaser who, after hitting his trademark flat spot, flew home to finish fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. That was only 29 days ago, but Emmet Mullins reports him to have come out of the race in good order. He is under no illusions about the magnitude of the task facing him, however.

Mullins said: "He seems to have come out of the Gold Cup well, but he’s getting a bit wiser every time and seems to look after himself a bit more these days. He needs a bit more coaxing now and Sean [Bowen] was under pressure and hard at it in the Gold Cup. But when he got a bit of daylight he flew home.

"He's been highly tried this year and we decided to go down the Gold Cup route. Tiger Roll won his second National with 11st 5lb and we are trying to come back with 11st 11lb so everything is just going to be a bit harder."

Everything may be a bit harder, but there is no doubt Noble Yeats is a bit better. You might not see much of him early doors, though.

Mullins added: "I think he was last jumping the first fence in the Grand National last year and wasn’t in contention for the first two miles really, which all worked out in his favour. There is no rule of thumb with him, it’s about getting the horse happy and confident with some space and getting the gaps.

"He will probably have to take the brave man’s route again to get that space, but he negotiated it last year and fingers crossed he can do it again."

2023 Grand National festival: best betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

have a new customer offer available if you sign up .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.