Britain or Ireland: who will take the spoils in the novice hurdle division at Aintree?

Going into the Cheltenham Festival almost everyone that was asked seemed certain that Irish-trained runners would dominate the novice hurdles, but that wasn’t what happened.

Take away the juvenile events and the score was actually 2-2. Marine Nationale and Impaire Et Passe had their wins on the first two days cancelled out by You Wear It Well and Stay Away Fay on the last two. The British and Irish go head-to-head again in this Grade 1 event.

Cheltenham heroine is back to try and complete a big-race double and she heads the British challenge alongside , who beat her in the Challow at Newbury.

There were four and three-quarter lengths between them in that race and they compete on the same terms here, so a literal interpretation of that form suggests Hermes Allen should confirm the places. However, it might not be as simple as that for the favourite.

You Wear It Well improved her Racing Post Rating by four when successful at Cheltenham and progressive mares in the spring can often come on in leaps and bounds. She is a better horse now than she was when the pair met in the middle of winter and it should be closer.

The Irish challenge is headed by , who finished sixth behind Marine Nationale in the Supreme at Cheltenham and one place in front of , the other Irish challenger in this race, when the pair met in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Both have been exposed as below the top class and will need to improve to beat the big two from Britain, but Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott train and neither can be counted out.

Gary Moore, trainer of

He's fit and well and goes there with a reasonable chance. The softer the ground, the better it will be for him.

Tom Lacey, trainer of

He stuck it out really well at Newbury. The wind op has given him the confidence to go forward. I expect a big run.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of and Irish Point

We purposely kept Irish Point away from Cheltenham for this and I was very happy with his win at Naas last time. He was good and honest when the going got tough. I’m hoping there is more improvement in him and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on. I fancied Cool Survivor to run a big race in the Martin Pipe but it didn't happen for him. He's better than that.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of

We took him away with our Aintree horses last week and he worked very well, although we'd love a bit of rain. He's in cracking order and the only time he's disappointed was in the Challow, which was a Grade 1, but we fancied him that day.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Hermes Allen

He needs to bounce back from an ordinary run last time out. He would be a strong favourite for this if he hadn't gone to Cheltenham.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of

He's been promising and has kept on improving, so he's entitled to take his chance and I expect the ground will be fine — it should be lovely for everyone.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of

He might be a little outclassed at the moment, but he's a nice horse so hopefully he'll run well.

Dan Skelton, trainer of

She's better than her mark, but this is deep. She'll outrun her handicap mark, but whether she can win is a different matter. She's fresh and well, and has an each-way chance.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of You Wear It Well

She won over two miles at the festival, but before that she won over two-mile-four in the Jane Seymour at Sandown. We opted for the longer race as the ground was only good to soft. She's absolutely bouncing and looks better now than she did a couple of months ago. She's taking on the boys so it's a different kettle of fish and she's got to step forward again.

