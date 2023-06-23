'We've been very happy with his preparation' - Mullins ace Stratum bids for hat-trick in closing marathon

The 2m5½f test of the Queen Alexandra makes the Gold Cup distance look sharp and the Flat’s longest race closes the show for another year at Royal Ascot.

The top jumps operations are always best equipped for these races given their unique demands – Gary Moore is even throwing in 88-rated Goshen – and Tuesday’s results confirmed that. Vauban and Absurde completed a Willie Mullins one-two in the Copper Horse and barely an hour earlier established hurdlers Ahorsewithnoname and Tritonic finished first and third in the Ascot Stakes.

Mullins has had mixed fortunes this week with short-priced Ascot Stakes favourite Bring On The Night failing to pick up after being checked at a crucial stage. With just nine runners in opposition here, the yard’s hat-trick-seeker Stratum is unlikely to suffer the same interference.

Stratum is the highest-rated horse in this conditions contest and landed the previous two runnings on ground ranging from good to firm to soft, and from draws low and high. He has clearly been fine-tuned to arrive here in top form, although at the age of ten, there are suspicions his halcyon days may be behind him.

He is not the only old boy who could be vulnerable to slightly younger legs. Falcon Eight is just two years Stratum's junior, as is Run For Oscar, while Tuesday's Ascot Stakes eighth The Grand Visir is nine and needs to find more in a non-handicap.

Coltor, Estacas, First Emperor and Goshen have plenty to find and Stratum’s biggest danger is probably Dawn Rising. A Grade 1 third over hurdles this year, Dawn Rising reminded us of his Flat potential when a staying-on third in the Saval Beg recently. He is also 3lb better off with Leopardstown eighth Stratum on that run, so banking on the veteran reversing places with the younger improver is dangerous.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Stratum

The conditions of the race suit him and we've been very happy with his preparation so hopefully he can do it again.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Coltor

He’s a big price, but we think he’ll get the trip. This isn’t necessarily about weights and ratings – it’s about whether you stay and we think he will. He ran really well when second at Beverley last time out. He was flat out from start to finish, but that’s the way he is.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dawn Rising

He had a nice run at Leopardstown in the Saval Beg and wasn't beaten far, so hopefully he'll run a nice race.

Gary Moore: has had the Ascot Stakes "in mind for a while" for Goshen Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gary Moore, trainer of Goshen

I'm hopeful he’ll have every chance. The ground is our sole concern. He's been going very well at home, and we’ve had this race in mind for a while. Ascot is a track he runs well at.

Ian Williams, trainer of The Grand Visir

He ran a blinder in the Ascot Stakes this week, and seems fit and well enough to return to a place he runs very well. He's one of the few guaranteed to stay the trip and finished third to Stratum two years ago.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Typewriter

She's by Gleneagles and is lightly raced. We don't know if she'll stay but she's certainly worth a chance and I'll be riding her to finish the race.

Reporting by Richard Birch

