Is there any stopping in-form Boothill? Key quotes and analysis as Harry Fry chaser bids to continue good run

There have been a couple of big upsets in this race in the last five seasons and the horses responsible for them are back again. Three years ago, Nube Negra beat Altior at an SP of 20-1 and 12 months ago it was Editeur Du Gite who sprang the surprise after going off at 28-1.

Neither will be anywhere near as big of a price here and connections of Nube Negra will be hoping Kempton gets the lower estimate of forecast rain because the wet autumn has meant the nine-year-old has found conditions too testing on both of his starts this season.

He never went a yard behind Jonbon at Sandown last time, but it rarely gets as deep at Kempton as it does at the Esher venue and this might have been Nube Negra’s principal target this season. Not only is he a previous winner, he was also second 12 months ago.

Editeur Du Gite was 13 lengths in advance of him on that occasion, but the Gary Moore-trained nine-year-old has lost his form completely.

He has finished 35 lengths, 30 lengths, 32 lengths and 43 lengths behind the winner on each of his respective last four outings and it is hard to offer up too many excuses. That is a worry.

Editeur Du Gite was behind Elixir De Nutz on the second-last of those occasions in the Haldon Gold Cup and that victory signalled a return to form for Joe Tizzard's nine-year-old. He followed up when beating Master Chewy at Newbury last time and that rival goes in the preceding Wayward Lad.

Master Chewy could give substance to that form, but this is, nevertheless, a jump back up in class for Elixir De Nutz and further improvement will need to be coming at his age.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Boothill bids to show he belongs at the top

Boothill’s performances this season had convinced trainer Harry Fry and owners Brian and Sandy Lambert that it was right to test their improving eight-year-old in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown this month.

It was easy to see why Boothill was being considered for the Grade 1 having landed two big handicap chases at Ascot under jockey Jonathan Burke, races that have since worked out well.

Unfortunately, the testing ground at Sandown was not deemed to be suitable for him to make that step up into Grade 1 company. Instead he has been directed to Kempton for better ground and this Grade 2, albeit one run this year as a limited handicap chase.

However, the race still represents another step up the chasing ranks for Boothill, and his credentials for contests such as the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March will be examined with the likes of Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra in opposition.

“We were all set to go to Sandown for the Tingle Creek but conditions just went against us and we didn’t want to run him in that sort of ground they had there,” Fry said.

“If he’s really up to competing at that level, which is what we believe he is, then he really should be competitive in this race. He’s a course-and-distance winner from last season, having won the Wayward Lad, so we know that is in our favour and the ground should suit him as well.”

Boothill: won the Wayward Lad on this card last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Editeur Du Gite

He likes Kempton. He's probably not the horse he was last year, but he hasn't had the ground that he really wants yet and he should get it here as they've changed it to good. I'm very happy with him and he's in a good place with himself. It's just a shame it's a handicap now.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Elixir De Nutz

He’s been in cracking form and seems very happy with himself. This is only a small field and that will favour him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Nube Negra

It was pretty soft ground which was against him in the Tingle Creek, but with only four runners we thought we'd have a go. We'd love to not get the overnight rain. If they get the quantities they're talking about, we'd have to have a strong discussion about it in the morning, but he's very well. We'd love the chance to run on a bit of okay ground, but we'll see.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

