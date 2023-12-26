Arkle favourite Marine Nationale set for eagerly awaited chase debut at Leopardstown

There is a treat in the 2m1f beginners' chase at Leopardstown as Marine Nationale tackles fences for the first time, having not been scene since his spectacular victory in last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

One of the most exciting horses in training, the French Navy gelding was originally scheduled to make his chasing debut at Navan last month but trainer Barry Connell elected to swerve that engagement in favour of some more suitable ground at Leopardstown, where he faces eight opponents.

Connell's charge is unbeaten in five starts, including two Grade 1 contests, and is a general 6-4 chance for the Arkle in March after Facile Vega disappointed in Tuesday's Racing Post Novice Chase.

Connell has always had immense confidence in Marine Nationale, which was vindicated in splendid fashion last season, and he said: "The original plan was to go to Navan and then on to the Grade 1 race at Christmas before the Irish Arkle and Cheltenham, but we said we'd wait until Christmas and go to this beginners' chase instead.

"It's not an issue as he went from a maiden hurdle to a Grade 1 contest last season. He has schooled extensively and his jumping is very good.

"We've been happy with his preparation, so hopefully everything will go according to plan. We beat the main players in the two-mile chase division last year over hurdles and I don't think there's any reason why we can't again.

"The only reason they could turn it around is if they were a better jumper of a fence but we think our horse is as good, if not better, over a fence than he was over a hurdle. He beat them all in the Supreme, so we're going into the season with confidence."

