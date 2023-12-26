Kerry National winner Desertmore House sets the standard in ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase

Martin Brassil could be set for a big week at Leopardstown with Fastorslow declared for a pulsating Savills Chase on Thursday, and the trainer holds a strong hand in the €200,000 3m½f Paddy Power Handicap Chase, with two formidable contenders in Kerry National winner Desertmore House and Panda Boy.

Desertmore House has not been seen since landing the Listowel showpiece in September under today's rider Ricky Doyle. The eight-year-old jumped superbly that day before showing a decisive turn of foot after the last to scoot nearly four lengths clear of Salvador Ziggy.

It's hard to gauge where his ceiling is but it's unlikely to be a mark of 145 and he is the leading contender in an ultra-competitive renewal.

His stablemate Panda Boy was beaten less than a length in a bunched finish in this contest last season and put in another solid effort in the Irish National when fifth. He shaped as if he needed the outing on his comeback at Punchestown before finding two miles an insufficient test at Naas.

Willie Mullins last landed this lucrative prize in 2020 and he saddles six. Meetingofthewaters gets in off a light weight and got off the mark for Closutton at the third attempt in a beginners' chase at Cork last month. The six-year-old was the subject of heavy support that day and got the job done well enough, although his jumping will need polishing up.

Paul Townend partners Adamantly Chosen , who runs off a big weight but has a touch of class given he was runner-up twice in Grade 1 company last season behind Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter. He rates an appealing each-way prospect.

Adamantly Chosen: each-way appeal Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Gordon Elliott is typically mob-handed with nine contenders. Chemical Energy is a quality horse but may find this trip on the sharp side, while Gars De Sceaux is an intriguing contender given he is taking a massive step up in trip after shaping nicely after eight months off in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse last month.

The Eoin Griffin-trained Jody Ted is in a rich vein of form having landed his last two starts. He runs off a higher mark over fences but registered a smooth success on his penultimate start at Limerick in this sphere and is unexposed over staying trips.

Real Steel returns to the scene of his shock 33-1 success in this race last year off just a 2lb higher mark for Eric McNamara. He shaped quite well when fifth in the Munster National before running respectably over hurdles when last seen at Cheltenham and should not be dismissed.

Amirite looks on a nice mark for Henry de Bromhead and should come on for his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham. He had some promising efforts in Graded company last season but would prefer the rain to stay away.

What they say

Martin Brassil, trainer of Panda Boy and Desertmore House

I hope the rain doesn't come. If the ground stays as it was on Tuesday, I'd be hoping Panda Boy could run a big race. Desertmore House got 10lb for winning the Kerry National so it remains to be seen how much improvement he has in him. He surprised us at Listowel so hopefully he can do the same again.

Paul Townend, rider of Adamantly Chosen

He has a lot of weight and had some very nice runs last year and then some disappointing runs. His run around the track beating Gaillard Du Mesnil and I Am Maximus behind Mighty Potter is very good form and he was just beaten by Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 at Limerick last year.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Run Wild Fred , Chemical Energy, Embittered , Diol Ker , Hollow Games , Fakir D'Alene , Gars De Sceaux, Punitive and Royal Thief

Jack Kennedy has picked Chemical Energy. He ran well enough in the Kerry National. The better the ground, the better his chance. Gars De Sceaux won't mind any rain and will hopefully come on for his first run of the season at Fairyhouse. Embittered bounced back to form at Navan. He steps up in trip here and Carl Millar's 7lb claim has proved a big asset on a few occasions this season already. Fakir D'Alene is consistent and always seems to run his race. He has an each-way chance again. Hollow Games is a very good horse on his day so hopefully he can show some of his best form here. Diol Ker has a bit on his plate on recent form. Run Wild Fred is always dangerous in these races so I wouldn't dismiss him lightly. Punitive and Royal Thief look to have plenty on their plates.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Busselton

He's in very good form. He's been targeted at this race and his preparation has gone smoothly. It's nice to have Conor Stone-Walsh on board as he's good value for his claim.

Eoin Griffin, trainer of Jody Ted

He's coming into it on the back of two good runs this season. He's down at the right end of the handicap but it looks a very competitive contest. I'm hoping the forecast rain arrives for him.

