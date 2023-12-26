Does Master Chewy have a soft centre or will he be on song against Nickle Back in Wayward Lad?

It’s only four days since Harper’s Brook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Ascot for the second time in three starts, twice being matched at the minimum 1.01 in running, and the ability to actually go on and score from winning positions can sometimes be underestimated.

Master Chewy is a horse who comes here with questions hanging over him on that score and, while I’m not suggesting that he is as soft as Harper’s Brook, he has definitely failed to get over the line from winning positions on his last two starts. His in-running prices prove that.

He ran all over Djelo – giving him 3lb – at Aintree last month, when he went to the front inside the final furlong but was caught by a rally from his rival close home. Djelo has won twice since, including a Grade 2, and Master Chewy traded at 1.05 in-running to beat him.

Master Chewy went off 4-6 favourite to make amends and score off a 6lb higher mark at Newbury last time, but couldn’t get past Elixir De Nutz, who comfortably held his late challenge. Master Chewy was backed to a low of 1.6 in-running without winning that day.

This might be a Grade 2, but it is only a novice contest and therefore probably an easier task than taking on fully fledged handicappers like Elixir De Nutz. It’s a golden opportunity for Master Chewy to prove that he doesn’t have a soft centre.

Only three take him on and Nickle Back looks like the principal danger following his second behind Hermes Allen in a Grade 2 at Newbury. The drop in distance at a sharp track like Kempton is the concern for him because his best performances have come at further, but his stamina means he won’t be stopping should Master Chewy have second thoughts.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Can Nickle Back rock to big-race glory?

It is a huge day for Sarah Humphrey and her small-scale yard on the edge of Newmarket as the trainer seeks a first strike at Graded level with stable star Nickle Back.

Highest rated in a field of just four, Nickle Back comes into the Wayward Lad off the back of a fine second to Hermes Allen in the same grade at Newbury last time, looking like a drop back to two miles would be no bad thing having led to the third-last fence.

Humphrey expects her nerves to be frayed come post time but is confident Nickle Back is in the sort of form to do himself justice.

Nickle Back: finished second in a Grade 2 contest at Newbury last time

"He's bouncing and ready to go," said the trainer, who is based in the village of West Wratting. "I think he's got an obvious chance although I'm dropping him back to two miles. I think that is the right thing to try and we'll see how it goes. He deserves to be there and is in fine form."

There might not be too much Christmas spirit from the trainer before the race, with stakes as high as they come, although Humphrey is relaxed about the potential for overnight rain.

"It's a very big day" she added. "We're not used to big days like this and I'll probably be short and sharp in the morning, so best to stay out of my way. I'd be happy with a bit of rain but he wouldn't want tons. Like a lot of good horses, he seems to go on most ground, so for once that is not a major concern.

"We're never going to change him. He wants to run from the front like his mum used to, so we'll let him bounce out, get into a lovely jumping rhythm and take it from there. We'll keep it simple and see what happens."

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Bourbali

He bolted up at Kempton last time out and he loves the track. He will be ridden from the front and, if everything goes right for him, they might just struggle to peg him back.



Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Master Chewy

His form has kept improving without him even leaving his stable, which is encouraging. We're happy with him.

Keiran Burke, trainer of Soul Icon

He was fine after unseating at Wincanton. He was running a big race at the time and I think he'd have won. There's two in there who will go a mad gallop, so we'll sit in and hopefully pick up the pieces. I think he'll be better over fences than he was over hurdles and he's definitely got an outside chance. I'd prefer not to see the rain.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

