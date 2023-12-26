2023 Welsh Grand National pinstickers' guide: key quotes and star ratings for the big race at Chepstow

The Welsh National is one of the highlights over the festive period with a field of 20 at Chepstow for the country's biggest race. Here is the lowdown on the runners . . .

2023 Welsh Grand National: the full list of horses for Chepstow

1 Iwilldoit

Star rating ****

Our view: Off a 13lb higher mark than when successful in 2021 but talented conditional Dylan Johnston claims a valuable 7lb. Plenty to like about his reappearance second over hurdles at Aintree. A leading player.

Trainer's view: Sam Thomas: “I couldn’t be happier with him. He had a lovely prep run at Aintree. It’s a very different scenario to when he won the race as he’s now giving weight away and we’ve booked Dylan [Johnston] to take off 7lb to give him the best possible chance. It would be absolutely perfect if the forecast rain arrives as the softer the better for him.”

Iwilldoit 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Sam Thomas

2 C omplete Unknown

Star rating ***

Our view: Beaten favourite when tenth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last month. A potential improver after three wins and two seconds from six chase starts but has plenty of weight and not been tested over further than 3m2f.

Trainer's view: Paul Nicholls: “The ground went against him when drying up at Newbury but he still ran respectably. He hasn't tried this marathon trip but has always shaped like a thorough stayer.”

Complete Unknown 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 The Big Breakaway

Star rating ***

Our view: Posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when second in this race last season and returns off a 1lb lower mark. Failed to fire when a beaten favourite in the Becher Chase but would be no surprise to see him bounce back under new rider Adam Wedge.

Trainer's view: Joe Tizzard: “His form has not been great and he didn't take to the Grand National fences. The blinkers are back on and if he runs anything near to what he did last season he would have an excellent chance.”

The Big Breakaway 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Joe Tizzard

4 The Galloping Bear

Star rating **

Our view: Talented on his day and no concerns over stamina having finished second in the 4m1½f Eider Chase at Newcastle last season. Versatile regarding ground but lack of a recent run is a concern.

Trainer's view: Ben Clarke: “We missed his intended prep run at Haydock as it was cancelled so it’s not ideal to run here first time out, but we’ve done as much as we can with him and he’s had a couple of away days. The change of headgear to a visor will hopefully help him and he’s had his soft palate redone since the summer.”

The Galloping Bear 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Ben Clarke

5 Nassalam

Star rating ***

Our view: Failed to win in five chase starts last season but an eyecatching fourth in the Grand Sefton at Aintree on his return before an impressive win in the Welsh Grand National trial over 2m7½f at this track this month. There is a question mark over his stamina.

Nassalam: won the trial for this race this month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trainer's view: Gary Moore: “I was very pleased with how he won the trial. It will be a bit tougher this time but he's 4lb well-in and he's in a good place. It's six furlongs further but we'll ride him with that in mind."

Nassalam 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

6 Chambard

Star rating ****

A best effort on RPRs when a runaway winner of the Becher Chase at Aintree. This Kim Muir winner is in the form of his life and warrants the utmost respect. Not a proven stayer over this trip but gives the impression he will have no issues with the extra distance.

Trainer's view: Venetia Williams: “He was a star at Aintree last time and this is his first attempt at an extended distance so we have to take it on trust that he will stay. He has 5lb in hand on his future entries and I hope he runs well.”

Chambard 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

7 Iron Bridge

Star rating **

Our view: Pulled up on his return at Newbury but was promising in his first campaign over fences last season, including when a head second to Autonomous Cloud at Uttoxeter in March. A big career-best is required.

Owners' view: Mick Meagher, racing manager to Hemmings Racing: "He'll love the ground, the wetter the better. We probably ran him in the wrong race at Newbury as the ground got quicker and quicker, and you can put a line through it. His Uttoxeter form would give him a chance."

Iron Bridge 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

8 Truckers Lodge

Star rating **

Our view: Form figures of 2734 in this race. Won the London National at Sandown last time and likely to run his race but vulnerable to less-exposed types.

Trainer's view: Paul Nicholls: “He’s in great form and Freddie Gingell gets a cracking tune out of him. The more rain the better his chance.”

Truckers Lodge 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

9 Only The Bold

Star rating **

Our view: Won his first two starts over fences but has disappointed since, including in two runs over hurdles this season. A big turnaround in form is needed.

Trainer's view: David Pipe: “If he’s on song he has a chance. We don’t know whether he will stay but he gives the impression he will and the forecast rain is a plus.”

Only The Bold 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

10 Autonomous Cloud

Star rating *****

Our view: Two wins and three seconds from five chase starts and had Iron Bridge and Super Survivor in behind when winning on Midlands National day last season. Successful again at Uttoxeter on his return and while more is required, he is one of the least exposed contenders.

Fergal O'Brien: runs leading contender Autonomous Cloud Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Trainer's view: Fergal O'Brien: “He had a lovely prep run and on that effort he has improved from last season. This has been his target since his win on Midlands National day in March and he goes there in great form.”

Autonomous Cloud 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

11 Iceo Madrik

Star rating **

Our view: Has plenty of testing ground form over fences in France, and while he has shown little in three starts in Britain, he might just outrun big odds granted this stiffer test.

Trainer's view: David Pipe: “He ran okay over hurdles at Newbury last time and the ground was too quick for him. That will have brought him forward and he has a nice low weight.”

Iceo Madrik 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: David Pipe

12 Super Survivor

Star rating ****

Our view: Impressive winner on this card last season. Has to reverse last season’s form with Autonomous Cloud but a promising second on his reappearance at Lingfield and this has clearly been a long-range target.

Trainer's view: Jamie Snowden: “He’s done very little wrong and is a progressive young horse. His comeback run pleased us and he's improved a lot for that. He should definitely be suited by going up in trip."

Super Survivor 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

13 Amateur

Star rating *

Our view: A two-time West Wales National winner at Ffos Las. His chase victories have been on flat tracks so combination of stiffer track and extra distance raises question marks on first start since July.

Trainer's view: John Flint: “We’re a little concerned as to whether he will stay this extra distance on a stiff track but he goes there in good shape. Good to soft ground would be ideal.”

Amateur 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Connor Brace Tnr: John Flint

14 Charlie Uberalles

Star rating **

Our view: Interesting runner. Boasts a 2-3 record over fences and blew away the cobwebs in a novice hurdle last month. Could run well off a low weight but significant overnight rain would temper enthusiasm.

Charlie Uberalles 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Dianne Sayer

15 Wayfinder

Star rating **

Wayfinder: goes well at Chepstow Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Our view: Course form figures of 12111PP2. Finished second to Nassalam in the trial last time. Pulled up in this race last season but arrives in better form and could be an each-way candidate.

Wayfinder 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

16 Blade Runner

Star rating **

Our view: Five wins from six chase starts but takes a big step up in grade. RPRs suggest he should have more to offer off this mark and Freddie Gordon’s claim negates racing out of handicap.

Trainer's view: Chris Gordon: “He's been great over fences but this is a massive step up in class. It's exciting to be involved in a race like this and Freddie takes off a useful 5lb.”

Blade Runner 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

17 Max Dynamo

Star rating *

Our view: Stable star for Emma-Jane Bishop and won a handicap chase by 25 lengths at Chepstow last season. Second in the Southern National at Fontwell on his return but faces stiffer task here.

Max Dynamo 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Emma-Jane Bishop

Star rating *

Our view: Two-time course winner but has been pulled up on both starts this term and hard to see him being involved.

Domaine De L'Isle 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Sean Curran

19 Didero Vallis

Star rating *

Our view: A good third in a cross-country handicap chase at Cheltenham in November but failed to run to same form on next start in similar company. Races from 12lb out of the handicap.

Trainer's view: Venetia Williams: “It’s a big ask but he’s been running well and enjoying himself in cross-country races over similar distances."

Didero Vallis 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

20 Not Sure

Star rating *

Our view: Successful at Wetherby and third at Sandown in two starts at a much lower level this campaign. Only seven and potential improver but 12lb out of the handicap.

Not Sure 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

