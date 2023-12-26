It's all about potential as exciting maiden hurdle winners look the ones to focus on in Future Champions Novice

You have to rewind to Sizing John in 2014 to find the last winner of this Grade 1 who wasn't trained by either of the superpowers of Irish racing. Willie Mullins has trained six of the last eight winners, while Gordon Elliott has won the other two, and they supply two-thirds of the field this year and the top five in the market.

Three of the last four favourites have won, while the 2021 winner Mighty Potter was only 5-2, and the likely market leader this year is the unbeaten Down Memory Lane .

He is priced between 12-1 and 16-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but Daddy Long Legs , his main rival here if you are to believe the betting, is as short as 9-1 with bet365.

Daddy Long Legs got a Racing Post Rating of 131 for his Thurles romp, and at the time it looked a reasonably strong maiden hurdle, but the fourth and fifth home that day – beaten 14 and half lengths and 37 lengths – have both been well beaten since.

Down Memory Lane was given an RPR of just 116 for his Down Royal success. It looked a poor race and the fourth and fifth home there have not done the form any good since either.

It was the swagger with which he scored, though. He jumped well and eased clear without Derek O'Connor asking much at all. There could have been a full tank of diesel left and he certainly looked ready for a rise in class and is a natural jumper. We will learn so much more about him here.

Predators Gold did not look to be screaming out for a step down in trip when winning a maiden hurdle over just shy of 2m4f at Punchestown. He was well in command after the last there, though, and the runner-up won on Tuesday at Down Royal, so it would be foolish to rule him out with confidence.

Caldwell Potter is improving all the time and his RPR of 139 for winning a Navan maiden hurdle puts him right in the mix. He's a brother to the top-class Mighty Potter.

The fact Ebor winner and Melbourne Cup sixth Absurde can be backed at 20-1 tells you all you need to know about the quality of the fare.

The Big Doyen has lots of experience and official mark of 135. He is a strong traveller so should cope with a return to the minimum trip.

Smooth Tom , Westport Cove and Fascile Mode all look up against it, but this is a race where potential could be superior to substance.

'He's my best ride of the day' – Townend

This Grade 1 has been very kind to Paul Townend in recent years, winning it three times since 2016.

Townend has opted for Daddy Long Legs out of the Closutton quartet, and he thinks so much of the four-year-old that he has nominated him as his best ride of the entire day.

Daddy Long Legs certainly looked the part at Thurles, galloping clear to score by 13 lengths, and Townend liked what he felt that day.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "We have plenty of runners, but I picked Daddy Long Legs. I really liked what he did at Thurles. He quickened up really smartly down the hill. Down Memory Lane was very impressive in Down Royal and will take a lot of beating.

"There is a lot of depth in this race, but I like the way my horse did it at Thurles. He is a very smart horse and is my best ride of the day."

Townend previous wins in the race came on board Hurricane Fly (2008), Saturnas (2016), Appreciate It (2020) and Facile Vega last year.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Down Memory Lane and Caldwell Potter

We've always liked Down Memory Lane, he's not short of pace. He did the job nicely at Down Royal the last day and, while it might not have been the strongest maiden hurdle ever run, he couldn't have done any more than he did. It is a big jump in class to go straight from a maiden hurdle up into a Grade 1 but hopefully he is ready for it.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Smooth Tom

I know the race he won at Naas hasn't worked out too well, but he won it easy. The horse he beat at Listowel [Ninth Loch] has won since in France. He's in great form and, while I know he might have plenty to do on paper, I think he'll run well.

Peter Fahey, trainer of The Big Doyen

He ran a cracker at Cheltenham and the plan was to come here afterwards. He's down in trip, but hopefully he can put his experience to good use and run a big race for the lads who own him.

