'If it's genuine good to firm ground he'd have a great chance' - analysis and quotes for feature Thirsk handicap

A £28,000 handicap which features a rematch between Cerulean Bay and Diamondonthehill , who were separated by a neck over course and distance this month.

Some will expect the improving three-year-old Cerulean Bay to confirm the form despite being 3lb worse off at the weights, but Diamondonthehill could be sparked by the refitting of cheekpieces.

He travelled into that race like the best horse at the weights, but didn’t find as much for pressure in the final 50 yards as Cerulean Bay, who will bid for a hat-trick.

Serene Seraph , the sole runner on the card for Wiltshire-based Richard Hannon, remains unexposed after just six starts.

The filly competes off a career-high mark of 93 after landing a 7f Lingfield all-weather handicap from 6lb lower.

She was sent off joint-favourite for a fillies’ Listed race at Newmarket last November where the heavy ground probably proved unsuitable, and has clearly always been held in some regard.

Cuban Tiger , a rock-solid third in a 7f handicap at Glorious Goodwood last time, runs off an unchanged mark.

Most of his races have been at a mile and it’s possible he could find his niche over this shorter trip.

Last year’s winner Persuasion is a true 7f specialist who has been unsuccessfully fighting a battle with the handicapper this season.

His victory in this race came off 84, and he remains 3lb above that mark on the back of some highly creditable placed efforts at Haydock, Doncaster and Thirsk.

Going report

James Sanderson, clerk of the course at Thirsk, described the ground on Thursday as good to firm, good in places.

“We’ve no rain coming and I don’t see the ground changing,” Sanderson said. “The forecast is for a sunny, dry day.”

What they say

Kevin Frost, trainer of Documenting

He ran well on his favoured good to firm ground at Newbury last time and is raring to go. I just hope they haven’t over-watered. If it’s genuine good to firm ground I think he’d have a great chance. He would rather bite and kick you than cuddle you, but he’s still a legend! He’s 11 years old now and you’d think his mark would drop into the 80s after a few defeats, but then he goes and wins or performs well and stays in the 90s.

Geoff Harker, trainer of Rhythm Master

I was pleased with the way he ran at Haydock last time. I hope he's found his mojo again. He’s in very good order.

Michael Dods, trainer of Diamondonthehill

He has a tremendous amount of ability, but he doesn’t always give us everything. He’s tricky. He wouldn’t go past at Thirsk two starts ago, so we’re putting cheekpieces on. If things fall into place and go his way then he’s capable of winning a good race like this. He likes fast ground and should get his conditions.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Woodstock

He’s come out of his last race at Newbury in good form – we keep having to go south to win races with him! He's run well at Thirsk in the past, and he’s drawn in the middle which is fine. Joanna [Mason] gets a good tune out of him, so I’m hopeful he’s got an each-way shout.

