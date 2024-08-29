'He must have a big chance' - Grade 1 winner out to continue fine record of Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy in Down Royal contest

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy have teamed up to win the last two runnings of the 3m hurdle (6.25 ) at Down Royal and Beacon Edge gives the powerful partnership a tremendous chance of completing the hat-trick.

Beacon Edge is a Grade 1 winner having stormed home to land the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse back in 2021 when trained by Noel Meade.

He's been holding his form together for Elliott and, having been just touched off in a hot handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival, he has since scored at Ballinrobe and was a fine fourth off topweight in a Listed handicap hurdle at the Galway festival last time.

A rating of 142 makes him the one to beat here and Elliott thinks the trip will be right up his street.

The trainer said: "He doesn't do anything in a hurry, but he stays and has a touch of class as well. I thought he ran a cracker at Galway and if he brings that sort of form to the table, he must have a big chance."

Run For Oscar ended an almost two-year drought at Kilbeggan this month when outclassing three rivals, and this year's Queen Alexandra runner-up gets 5lb from main rival Beacon Edge.

Billericay Dickie looked hugely promising when scoring on his hurdling debut for Willie Mullins at Punchestown in January, but he has been a bitter disappointment of late and his tale of woe continued at Galway last time when he was pulled up behind The Wallpark. He was reported to have made a noise that day.

Tag Man failed to deal with the runaway Saint Sam at Cork last time, but there is no shame in that and he can't be dismissed, while the 13-year-old Mon Storm is back for more.

The teenager returned from a colossal absence of 1,034 days at Sligo last month, but cut little ice and was pulled up.

Read these next:

2.45 Thirsk: 'If it's genuine good to firm ground he'd have a great chance' - analysis and quotes for feature handicap

Three things to note on Friday: an eyecatching Ffos Las maiden, Skelton tries winning trick at Fontwell and an in-form combination at Southwell

Fontwell returns after summer break with Sean Bowen out to extend lead in title race

Frankie Dettori and King Power Racing out to grab some of the $37 million on offer at Kentucky Downs

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.