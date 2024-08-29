Frankie Dettori and King Power Racing out to grab some of the $37 million on offer at Kentucky Downs

The presence of an on-course casino has powered astronomical prize-money levels for Kentucky Downs's seven-raceday meeting that began on Thursday, with several British and Irish runners embarking on a potentially lucrative trip.

Prize-money across the meeting, which ends on Wednesday week, will be worth approximately $37 million (£28.07m/€33.39m), with the Mint Gaming Hall situated on racecourse property helping to make the fixtures strikingly valuable.

The DK Horse Nashville Derby (10.16) on Saturday is a Grade 3 worth $3.1m (£2.35m/€2.8m) for Kentucky-breds and $1.9m (£1.44m/€1.71m) for other horses. In comparison, prize-money for the Derby was £1.5m and last week's Juddmonte International offered £1.25m, while no Group 3 in Britain is worth more than £85,000 for the rest of the year.

The schedule for the meeting includes seven races worth at least $2m and eight more with prize-money of at least $1m.

Frankie Dettori will be riding at the track for the first time and partners the Andrew Balding-trained Bellum Justum in the Nashville Derby.

Frankie Dettori: rides Belle Justum in the Nashville Derby on Saturday

The son of Sea The Stars, who won the Listed Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April, finished a neck second in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Alastair Donald, spokesperson for owners King Power Racing, said: “This looks a good spot for Bellum Justum as it was either run for £75,000 in the Winter Hill at Windsor or have a crack at this, which is £1.45m to the winner. He has a nice draw in six and we have Frankie booked, which will help.”

He added of the opposition: “The race is over a mile and two and a half furlongs, which should suit him well, and there are a few question marks about the stamina of some of the American horses.

"Oisin [Murphy] has said that Bellum Justum does get a mile and a half, but he’s better at this sort of trip. Kentucky Downs is left-handed, but it has a European style layout as opposed to the usual oval shape over there.”

Bellum Justum: contesting the valuable Nashville Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Other European interest in the Nashville Derby is provided by the Joseph O’Brien-trained Stromberg , who has been placed in a Group 3 and will be the mount of Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dettori will partner another European raider in the 6f maiden for two-year-olds in First Navy Jack , who is a first US runner for Newmarket trainer Martin Dunne.

The son of US Navy Flag was second in a 6f novice at Pontefract on his debut last month and will be one of 12 runners doing battle for a first prize of just over £80,000.

The Michael Callaghan-trained Black Forza , a last-time-out winner of the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, will run in Sunday’s $1m (£760,000/€900,000) National Thoroughbred League Juvenile Sprint Stakes.

Kentucky's lucrative card on Saturday week is set to feature the Charlie Hills-trained Ancient Rome , who will bid for back-to-back wins in the $2m (£1.52m/€1.8m) Mint Million, and dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee winner Khaadem in the Turf Sprint worth the same value.

Hills said: "Ancient Rome ran a terrific race in the Arlington Million last time and we feel he's a better horse this year, while it's something different for Khaadem going round a bend, but he would have to be one of the better horses in there and he'll love the fast ground.

"The prize-money is fantastic, and with the ground set to turn at some point in Britain, we have to look further afield."

