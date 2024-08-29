Three things to note on Friday: an eyecatching Ffos Las maiden, Skelton tries winning trick at Fontwell and an in-form combination at Southwell

Going to suit Groovy?

Testing conditions prevail at Ffos Las, where the market might overlook the chance of Groovy Baby in a mile race for maiden fillies (2.30 ). She was well held last time but that was a better race at Kempton. She showed promise in July when she finished well into second over this course and distance, her only turf start. There will be much more cut in the ground this time but her sister broke her maiden on soft going and her dam also won on soft. Hayley Turner, who rode her in July, returns to the saddle.

Groovy Baby 14:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Skelton first-timer at Fontwell

Of Dan Skelton's four winners in the past fortnight, two were with horses having their first runs since joining him from other stables. He could turn that trick again in a novice handicap hurdle towards the end of Fontwell's evening card, in which he runs the five-year-old Damask (6.45 ). She's come down a stone from the handicap mark she was originally allotted in spring last year but was beginning to show that her turn was not far off in her final runs of last term.

Damask 18:45 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Red-hot Chamings

Having had a slowish summer, Pat Chamings' older horses are really firing this month, with three wins from five starts. It means close consideration must be given to Mildyjama at Southwell (7.38 ), whose form figures this year are 6354 but who has not been seen since June. She won twice for Ralph Beckett last summer and has now dropped below the ratings she had for those wins. Super-hot apprentice Sean Dylan Bowen (five wins since Saturday) rides her for the first time and claims 3lb off. The market will obsess over Sir Mark Prescott's penalised runner, Overture, but Mildyjama is a threat.

Mildyjama 19:38 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (3lb) Tnr: Patrick Chamings

