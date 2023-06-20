'I think he'll run a very big race' - expert analysis and trainer quotes for the Windsor Castle

Turn back the clock 12 months and Little Big Bear landed an almighty gamble when he stormed home by a neck from Rocket Rodney after going off 6-5 favourite.

Little Big Bear was evidently O’Brien’s best juvenile last year, but he didn’t contest the race in which the Ballydoyle trainer had traditionally tended to run his best, namely the Coventry.

Some might wonder whether O’Brien might be taking a similar approach to that which Willie Mullins takes at Cheltenham by finding his best horses the easiest opportunities, but that probably hasn’t happened this year. The talk was all about River Tiber before the meeting and he did contest the Coventry on the opening day, but O’Brien does run another smart prospect here in the shape of the once-raced Johannes Brahms, who won his only start at Naas by half a length.

Johannes Brahms and runner-up Tourist pulled clear of the third that day and Tourist went on to chase home River Tiber back at Naas next time. That form will need improving on, though.

Barnwell Boy is the standard-setter on Racing Post Ratings after achieving a figure of 98 on his debut at Goodwood where he scooted clear to score by four and a half lengths in a similar manner to the previous year’s winner of the same race, Royal Scotsman.

Royal Scotsman went on to finish third in the Coventry after recording a 2lb lower RPR than Barnwell Boy in that Goodwood race, suggesting Barnwell Boy will be a big player here.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Archie Watson, trainer of Action Point

He's very talented. He was still very raw when he won his maiden and was second at Ascot in the trial. He's a fine big horse and I couldn't be happier with him. I think he'll run a very big race.

Action Point: won his maiden at Kempton in fine style Credit: Mark Cranham

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Alabama and Johannes Brahms

Johannes Brahms fought back well to win at Naas and showed a really good attitude. We're dropping him to five furlongs but he shows enough speed at home for us to think he will be fine with that and this is always a strongly run race as well. Alabama has raced lazily on both starts and seems to have got stage fright when he got to the track. We're putting blinkers on him and they seem to have sharpened him up at home.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Barnwell Boy

I'm delighted to be riding him again. We're drawn low so hopefully that's the place to be. I presume he'll be making his own luck.

Richard Knight, racing manager to Hussain Alabbas Lootah, owner of Bombay Bazaar

He's in good form. He's a homebred colt and has improved with every start. He'll need luck in running but he's answered every question he has been asked so far.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Fusterlandia

He ran a super race the other day because he was drawn one and then he got into a tussle with one of the other runners half a furlong out which meant he paid the price for making the running. We’ll be able to ride him with more restraint here and he’s not out of it by any means.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Hala Emaraaty and Maximum Impact

Maximum Impact has done nothing wrong and is in absolutely great order. He's stepped up from his last win and he'll handle the preliminaries well. I think he'll have a massive chance. Hala Emaraaty has also done nothing wrong, he's drawn on the opposite side, he runs with his heart on his sleeve and he has a good shout as well.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Mayo Neighs

He ran a good time at Bath and is a very relaxed individual. The stiff five at Ascot should suit him really well.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Supersonic Man

He's come out of his win at Tipperary very well. He's tough and hardy and will be well up for the hustle and bustle of the Windsor Castle.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

