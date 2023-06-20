Can the unbeaten Gregory follow in the footsteps of Stradivarius by landing Queen's Vase for Gosdens?

The distance of this famous race was changed from two miles to a mile and three-quarters in 2017 and John Gosden won the first edition after the switch with Stradivarius. We all know what he went on to do, so has the Gosden stable another star this year in the shape of Gregory?

He is a different character to Stradivarius and hasn’t looked totally straightforward on his two starts so far, but that didn't stop him winning both in the space of a couple of months.

Gregory traded at nearly double (5.9) his starting price of 5-2 before storming through to score on his debut at Haydock in April and again looked in trouble at Goodwood last time.

He went off 4-7 favourite that day, but touched 3.05 in running on Betfair before again finding a barnstorming late run to ultimately win with any amount in hand by a three-length margin.

Both those runs were just short of 1m4f and, while not many horses are bred for stamina in the modern age, Gregory is certainly an exception. He is by Derby winner Golden Horn out of the 2015 Park Hill heroine Gretchen, from the family of top stayers Duncan and Samuel.

Stepping up three furlongs in trip will bring improvement from Gregory on this stiff track and he is already 6lb better than his nearest rival on Racing Post Ratings, so he should be winning.

Aidan O’Brien has saddled five winners and five placed horses from 21 runners in the race in the last ten years and three of his five scorers were sons of the great Galileo. His representative this year, Peking Opera, is also by that sire and he is O’Brien’s sole runner.

The Ballydoyle trainer evidently hasn’t been shy of running more than one in the past and would have had plenty to choose from again this year. Maybe that should be taken as a tip in itself.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Batemans Bay

That wasn't what we were looking for at Goodwood last month when he bolted before the start and was withdrawn but at least he had a day out and he doesn't have far to go to post this time.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece

He wouldn't want the ground too quick so the rain they had on Tuesday morning will help his chances. He goes there in very good form and the step up to a mile and six furlongs should play to his strengths. We always had this race in mind for him after he won a handicap at York last time and he has had a smooth run into it.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Etna Rosso, Nurburgring and St Vincents Garden

We were very happy with Etna Rosso's run at Navan last time. He was still a bit green and there should be a good bit more improvement in him so he’s entitled to take his chance. St Vincents Garden seems to be improving all the time and gives the strong impression of one that will improve for this step up in trip. It looks a wide-open race and hopefully he can acquit himself well. Nurburgring was just in front of St Vincents Garden at Navan and hopefully there is more to come from him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Gregory

He's progressed with each start and won the Cocked Hat at Goodwood in good style last time. The step up to a mile and six should suit him but it's a big field with some more streetwise types in there so he should learn plenty from it.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Peking Opera

He's only had the one start this season and ideally we would have liked to have got another outing into him before this. He seems to be in good form and this looked a nice race for him.

John Ryan, trainer of Steven Seagull

He's done nothing wrong, we understand he'd ideally want further but he's finished close to horses rated a lot higher than him and the handicapper's left him where he is. We wanted to take a stab at a decent race and his owners deserve a day in the sun.

James Tate, trainer of Think First

He is a nice horse who ran okay at Doncaster, when the early pace was a little too slow for him. He was giving weight to the Qatar horse [Saint George] who is reopposing. Hopefully they'll go a stronger pace.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Sumo Sam

She's going up in trip, she clearly needs a longer distance and seems in good form at home.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

