The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow up last week's 13-2 winner with tips from Huntingdon, Yarmouth and Leicester

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Breaking Cover (3.15 Huntingdon)

Showed ability over hurdles without winning but it was clearly hoped he'd improve for going over fences given he started 1-6 on his chasing debut at Southwell. He was turned over that day after repeatedly jumping to his right, but the winner has gone in again since, so that shouldn't be viewed too harshly. He was showing a lot more and was challenging for the lead when bumped in the air and coming down at Taunton last time, which suggests he should be capable off this mark, and sticking to a right-handed track is ideal.

Hover On The Wind (3.45 Yarmouth)

Has returned from a 144-day break in great form, losing narrowly by a short head last month before winning emphatically over course and distance three weeks ago. He still looks well handicapped after a 6lb rise and has form on heavy ground, so the softer surface should hold no fears.

Stintino Sunset (5.55 Leicester)

Seemed revitalised after a break back on turf at Yarmouth last time, travelling strongly throughout but being denied a clear run and forced to switch out from in behind horses when the winner made his move. She stayed on well once in the clear to be beaten just two and three-quarter lengths, and the second has won since to give the form some substance. She has never finished out of the first three in four starts at the track, and won on her only try over this distance at this course. She's effectively 3lb below her last winning mark when factoring in Luke Catton's valuable 5lb claim and should enjoy the return here.

Read these next:

'She holds outstanding claims in a weak race' - our Monday tipster has five fancies as he bids to follow up last week's 13-8 nap

Richard Birch's play of the day at Huntingdon

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.