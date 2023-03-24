'He's one of the most exciting horses of the night' - analysis and trainer quotes for the Sheema Classic

Japan returned to the Sheema Classic roll of honour with Shahryar last year and despite this year's field looking stacked, there is an air of inevitability that Equinox could produce something special.

Connections of Equinox finished third last year with Authority, but in Equinox they have a star who could shatter this field. Trained by Tetsuya Kimura, he finished second in the Japanese Guineas and Derby, but has looked a world beater in two subsequent starts.

After flooring Panthalassa in the Tenno Sho, he was much the best in the Arima Kinen and there seems to be few chinks in his armour. He is 4lb clear on ratings, receives 3lb from the older brigade and his draw in stall six gives him no excuses.

Four-year-olds have won the last three runnings of this Group 1, so the weight is clearly an advantage, especially when you factor in superiority on ratings and an unexposed profile.

This will be far from a slam dunk, however, with the British challenge looking particularly strong. Rebel's Romance falls into the global star category after his trio of top-level victories last term, including the Breeders' Cup Turf, and he may not be done improving.

Of the principles, Rebel's Romance has got the worst of the draw, but as a habitual hold-up horse who will make his challenge late, that is far less of a negative than for others in the field.

Another live contender is Mostahdaf, who trounced a useful field on the Saudi Cup undercard last month. He has been prone to thrown in the odd puzzling run, but his best gives him a fighting chance.

For last year's winner Shahryar, the task looks steeper this time around. He was no match for Equinox in the Tenno Sho in October before his close second in the Japan Cup. Cristian Demuro will give him every chance and he is all heart, but Equinox seems a cut above and it would be a surprise if he reversed the placings.

Race analysis by Owen Goulding

High hopes for Rebel's return

Rebel's Romance won the UAE Derby at this fixture in 2021 but took his form to a new stratosphere when switched to turf last season and is one of Godolphin's leading chances of the night.

The five-year-old has a perfect record from five starts on grass and was a dominant winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar in November. He hasn't run since but his trainer Charlie Appleby has been delighted with his condition.

Rebel's Romance: one of Godolphin's leading hopes on World Cup night Credit: DRC & Mathea Kelley

"He's fine after a minor setback," Appleby said. "Missing Super Saturday was one of those decisions we made early so that we don't get drawn into running him on the day and we felt that we probably didn't really need it as a trial as I didn't want to put pressure on the horse.

"We came here ten days ago and spun him round on the turf track, he looks great and you can't fault him. He looks a million dollars and he's one of the most exciting horses of the night – he's won five on the turf and he's already done it on the biggest stage."

Kimura hoping Equinox can rise to occasion

Japanese superstar Equinox has been the talk of the track most mornings and his trainer Tetsuya Kimura is hoping his star can deliver on his first overseas mission.

The striking colt was second in the Japanese Guineas and Derby but hasn't looked back since, winning two of his county's biggest prizes in the Tenno Sho – when he beat World Cup contender Panthalassa – and Arima Kinen.

"This is his first overseas trip and he's still getting used to his new surroundings," the trainer said. "I've been happy with how he's been moving. It's a tough race but Christophe [Lemaire, rider] knows Meydan and knows this horse, so I am not concerned.

"This horse has plenty of talent and I hope that he can live up to the expectations of Japanese race fans. There have been some very good winners of the race, so I respect how difficult it will be. It's an honour to be here with a horse like Equinox."

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mostahdaf

Mostahdaf was training well before the race in Saudi and he put a solid race to bed pretty smoothly. He won the September Stakes over a mile and a half and Meydan is a very flat, fair track, so we thought we'd step him up in trip rather than down.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Westover

We decided pretty quickly after the Arc he'd be trained for this and he's filled his frame since last season. We've got a good draw and Ryan [Moore] will be able to slot in on the fence which will suit him, but whether there's enough pace for him is a concern.

Douglas White, trainer of Russian Emperor

His best distance is anywhere from a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half. It's an honour to represent Hong Kong and we hope he can be competitive.

Reporting by Maddy Playle in Dubai

