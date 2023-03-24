'I have no excuses' - find out what connections have to say about their Dubai World Cup night chances

Al Dasim's rise to favouritism in the Al Quoz Sprint () is all the more remarkable since he is technically a two-year-old until April 11, but trainer George Boughey is full of confidence.

While this will be the young speedster's first foray into Group 1 company and his toughest task yet, he will receive weight from all of his rivals in Saturday's Group 1 and has already beaten older horses in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint last time.

"His staying ability for a sprinter is key," Boughey said. "He got into a battle the other day and put his head down. He's drawn in the middle and there's plenty of pace around him, so he should have every chance of serving it up to them. I have no excuses."

Aidan O'Brien will bid for his fourth UAE Derby () with Group 3 winner Cairo, who limbered up for the race at Dundalk this month.

"We have been very happy with him since Dundalk," O'Brien said. "We were delighted with his run then and we thought he would come forward plenty from it. He's running over a distance further than he has run before, but we think and hope that he should run a very big race."

Godolphin were denied Dubai Gold Cup () victory last year when Stay Foolish pipped Manobo, and the team's best chance is Siskany this time round.

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: "He hasn't won yet over two miles but he comes into the race off the back of a nice performance. The one thing he does for a horse who gets the trip is that he's got a gear change – he travels particularly well and he's got a turn of foot. He's got a nice draw and hopefully he can use his tactical pace to good effect."

Subjectivist will bid to repeat his dominant 2021 success in the race after returning from a tendon injury, but he beat only one horse home on his reappearance in Saudi Arabia last time.

Mark Johnston, father of trainer Charlie, said: "It's a very good race, but there's been no better staying races than the Ascot Gold Cup he won two years ago, and it's probably no better than the Gold Cup he won here. It's down to whether he's able to come back and perform as he used to."

