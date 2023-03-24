'He's been there and done it' - Lord North in great shape ahead of Dubai Turf bid

Horses returning to the Dubai Turf year on year extends a lot further than , who in dead-heating 12 months ago became the race's first multiple winner.

Vin De Garde has been second and third in the last two years. Vivlos, winner in 2017, came back to finish second in each of the next two years. Real Steel hit the frame two years after his win in 2016. And that is only in the last half dozen or so renewals.

Besides Lord North, there are three others for whom this is not a Dubai Turf debut. Vin De Garde is back, albeit now seven and with a worse draw than in either of the last two years, while Sir Busker and Alfareeq are last year's fifth and seventh.

Despite being increasingly regarded as Godolphin's second trainer in Britain, Saeed bin Suroor has trained two of the last ten winners of this race, a record six in total, and his representative is also worth a strong mention. Real World was second to Baaeed twice last season, and his failure to win a Group 1 to now is a quirk of fate as much as anything else.

Real World's run in the Jebel Hatta was his first since the Queen Anne and he had a torrid trip, so can be excused. He ran in the World Cup on this card last year, when he is known to be a better horse on turf and had won a Group 2 on turf here in preparation for that run. Now in the right race, from the right sort of draw, he has a chance of enhancing the strongest record any individual can claim in the Dubai Turf.

Real World: represents the race's most successful trainer Saeed bin Suroor Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Lord North bidding for history against new Japanese threats

A slice of history will be up for grabs in the Dubai Turf as Lord North bids to follow up his dramatic success in last year's race and become the first triple winner.

No horse had won it twice before he dead-heated with Panthalassa a year ago, and while he will face two huge new Japanese threats in Serifos and Danon Beluga, John and Thady Gosden's seven-year-old looked as good as ever when taking the Winter Derby last month.

"He's been there and done it here before and I'm happy with how he comes into this year's race compared to the last two years when he has won it," Thady Gosden said.

"The Japanese horses have been doing exceptionally well in the Middle East and have been getting big results, so they're hard to take on. He's has taken the same route as last year through the Winter Derby, but he won it this time and was much more impressive under just hands and heels after a long time off the track."

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Master Of The Seas and Nations Pride

Master Of The Seas is fragile in mind and body. He was unlucky last time out and he's come out of the race well. He was second in a Guineas so we know he's got the ability. If there's a gallop on, the one thing Nations Pride will be doing is doing it at the right end of the race and finishing well. Dropping back to nine furlongs doesn't concern us as he's a strong traveller and we've seen him performing at the top level. We've two very competitive horses in this race. The draw could have been kinder to us but it's out of our hands.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Order Of Australia

He's in good form. He's up to nine furlongs but he has come out of his win in Qatar very well. He has done plenty of work since and he should run a very good race.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Real World

He needed the race last time in the Jebel Hatta, it was first run since June last year and he was only 80 to 85 per cent fit. We believe he'll run a much better race but he'll need to as it's a very good race.

Reporting by Maddy Playle in Dubai

