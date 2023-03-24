'Lots of positives' as Algiers chases dream Dubai World Cup victory for the Crisfords

Ed Crisford first came to Dubai when he was six months old and the World Cup hallmarked his school holidays as a child. Now, alongside father Simon, he is saddling a runner in the big race as Algiers, who has scooped two of the major trials in the Al Maktoum Challenge, bids to make a lifelong dream come true.

Algiers has proved himself a cut above the local opposition in two outstanding runs on the Meydan dirt in 2023, but will face classier rivals now, with last year's winner Country Grammer and Japan's Saudi Cup star Panthalassa among a deep field.

"He's improved another 10lb for the switch to dirt," Crisford said. "He's been very impressive beating the UAE horses and if he can run the same race he's run in the last two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge he'll be in the mix.

"He's got tactical speed and he can quicken off a fast pace. If he can get a good position from his draw in 13 and get a clean run – most of the speed is on the outside – I think he can run a solid race."

Simon and Ed Crisford with leading Dubai World Cup hope Algiers Credit: Edward Whitaker

The six-year-old has purposefully been kept fresh for a shot at the race and Crisford snr, former racing manager to Sheikh Mohammed, is hoping the James Doyle-ridden chestnut can leverage the advantage of being trained locally.

He said: "We didn't go to Saudi Arabia and didn't run on Super Saturday – everything has been geared towards Saturday night. He's super-fit, well and healthy and we know he likes the track. There are lots of positives."

Dettori 'couldn't ask for a better companion'

Frankie Dettori will bid to become the outright most successful jockey in the history of the Dubai World Cup when he partners last year's winner Country Grammer on what is set to be his final ride in the lucrative race.

Dettori and Country Grammer got up in the closing stages 12 months ago but must beat off a deeper field this time around, while stall 14 is a much trickier berth than stall four last year.

Dettori said: "It obviously looks a very competitive race. This year there's more strength in depth. There's eight Japanese runners, multiple Group 1 winners and a big field.

"One thing for sure with Country Grammer is that he's all about leaving everything on the track. You know he's going to run until the end so I couldn't ask for a better companion.

"It's not going to be easy and stall 14 is not ideal. I can't really say a bad word about Country Grammer because if you look at his form he's all guts. He's a proper horse."

Panthalassa bids for remarkable double

Japan's remarkable front-runner Panthalassa shared Dubai Turf honours with Lord North at this fixture last year but will stick to the dirt surface after making all in the Saudi Cup in Riyadh last month.

He would become the world's highest-earning horse in history if he scores, as well as the first to do the lucrative Saudi-Dubai double, but he was handed no favours when drawn in 15 on Wednesday evening and will have an extra furlong to contend with now.

Panthalassa: turned away all comers in the Saudi Cup Credit: Francois Nel

His trainer Yoshito Yahagi said: "It was a pretty difficult decision to go to the Dubai World Cup instead of the Dubai Turf with Panthalassa but, given he won the Saudi Cup, we felt he deserved his chance. Why not? The dirt is more testing than in Riyadh but he is getting used to it.

"Of course I am worried about the extra distance, the extra furlong, but I have to trust him and how he will manage as well as our jockey Yutaka Yoshida."

What they say

Joao Moreira, rider of Cafe Pharoah

We're going to find out on Saturday whether he will run out the trip but his run in the Saudi Cup was very good. I couldn't have been happier without winning. It's the World Cup, it's the best of the best, but he's one of the top contenders from Japan. He deserves his chance.

Tetsuya Kimura, trainer of Geoglyph

He is exactly where I want him to be and reminds me of how he is when he is at home at Miho training centre.

Oisin Murphy, rider of T O Keynes

He's a beautiful horse. He's really come in his coat, which is extraordinary for this time of year. He was a champion dirt horse in 2021 and was a little unlucky on his last start but he's been doing everything right. International travel isn't new for him as he ran in the 2022 Saudi Cup.

