'He's on a mark he can win off' - trainer quotes and analysis for ultra-competitive handicap

The last three winners of the Coral Challenge all arrived from the Royal Hunt Cup, with form figures at Ascot of 285. Taking a similar tack this year would not be the shortcut you might think as six of the 15 runners would qualify, including the Hunt Cup market leader Perotto who might go off favourite again.

The fitting of a hood on Perotto makes some sense, as it could be inferred that he did a little too much when finishing tenth at Ascot. He was hardly unlucky but remains well treated. His very best form has come over a mile, mostly around a bend.

His main rival at the head of the betting, Indemnify, recorded a career-best effort over course and distance last time. The two were stablemates at Roger Varian's yard at the time, but Indemnify has since been sold for £125,000 and joined Alice Haynes. The way Haynes is going, that is barely a downgrade and this horse has the slow-burning profile typical of Varian's horses. He should be of interest in good handicaps for a while yet.

Also coming in with recent course form are Maysong and Dutch Decoy. While they were first and second here last month, Dutch Decoy is shorter now. Maysong has been beaten at Hamilton since.

Sceptic is also likely to be popular as the only three-year-old in the field. That age group have a sound, if not exactly stellar, recent record in this race. How much that counts for is debatable, as in the next major mile handicap, at Goodwood in a few weeks' time, they do pretty well. There is no significant reason why that should not transpose to this race.

More to the point with regard to Sceptic is his draw in 14 of 15. In races over a mile at Sandown, runners have little more than a furlong to sort themselves out before the bend. As a result, high-drawn horses perform poorly on strike-rates, but also when compared with market expectations.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Positive

He won at the track as a two-year-old so has plenty going for him. He ran well in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot considering he was only just coming back.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Major Partnership

He doesn’t show much in the mornings but does better in the afternoons, including when winning at Nottingham last time. He should handle the ground and this looks the right race for him.

Tim Palin, director of racing for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Revich

He'll enjoy going back round a bend – he's never won in a straight line and he's suited by a turning track – and he's got a good draw. However, he's got no secrets from the handicapper and off 97 he's slightly up against it.

Roger Varian, trainer of Perotto

He broke too well and raced a bit forward from his draw in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but is better than that and we feel he’s on a mark he can win off.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Indemnify and Maysong

Indemnify was bought to run at Royal Ascot but he didn’t get in, so it made sense to come back to the scene of his previous win on his first start for us. It’s a big pot and we also have Maysong, who is the perfect schoolmaster for apprentices having won around there for Fern O’Brien and Shariq Mohd. Hopefully Tommie Jakes will have a good spin.

Michael Bell, trainer of Baltimore Boy

As long as there is still some ease in the ground he should have a good chance. He ran well there last time and has crept down the handicap. Trevor Whelan is having his first ride for us so hopefully they gel well together.

Reporting by David Milnes

Saturday previews:

