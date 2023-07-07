'She has a rock-solid chance' - smart fillies clash in Coral Distaff

The Sandringham always feeds nicely into Sandown’s Distaff in the mid-summer schedule for three-year-old fillies and five of those who chased home Coppice are bidding for Listed honours. The race has been robbed of some of its intrigue with the withdrawal of Royal Ascot runner-up Breege, but could still unearth a smart filly.

A stands' side pace bias was easy to identify ahead of the Sandringham and that is exactly what transpired. The first seven, excluding Karsavina (13th), raced on that part of the track, while Magical Sunset (eighth), Lady Alara (tenth), Cell Sa Beela (11th) and Bridestones (12th) were drawn on the far side. Those fillies filled the first four places in that 11-strong group and Bridestones in particular can be marked up.

She was squeezed out when attempting to go through a gap by the rail under James Doyle and lost crucial momentum, rallying to good effect when regaining her poise. There is little doubt Bridestones would have won her group and a mark of 93 undersells her ability, so it must be of interest her connections are willing to squander that rating against several higher-rated rivals (Magical Sunset, Karsavina and Cell Sa Beela are 9lb, 6lb and 1lb better off with her now).

With just four starts to her name and room for further improvement on quick ground, having encountered that surface for the first time at the royal meeting, Bridestones could be the answer.

The other filly alongside Magical Sunset with a triple-figure BHA rating is Stenton Glider, who has also only raced four times. Stenton Glider earned a shot at the 1,000 Guineas with a neck second to subsequent Coronation Stakes runner-up Remarquee in the Fred Darling, but struggled in the Classic before returning to form with a solid second in the German equivalent. That effort is right up there and this is the lowest-quality race she has contested since her debut juvenile novice success.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Back Sea Daa and Miss Jungle Cat

Back Sea Daa is a progressive filly who bolted up last time in a good novice at Newbury. This is a big step up but she's entitled to it. Miss Jungle Cat has a few ideas of her own about the game, but we're trying to nick a bit of black type.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Bridestones

She ran a good race at Royal Ascot when she met with traffic problems a couple of furlongs out. She's come out of that in good shape and this looks the right trip for her.

Roger Varian, trainer of Cell Sa Beela

She ran really well considering she was drawn on the wrong side at Royal Ascot last time. She's got a great pedigree and it would be lovely if she can get a bit of black type.

Clive Cox, trainer of Karsavina

She's a 97-rated filly who we've always liked and we did train her for the 1,000 Guineas in the spring. She was probably not drawn in the best place at Royal Ascot last time, so should step up on that.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Magical Sunset

She ran a great race in the Sandringham when she fared much better than her finishing position suggests, and I've been happy with her at home since then. She'll like this track and there's been plenty of rain around which will definitely suit. She has a rock-solid chance.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Mystic Pearl

She's not got a great draw but she ran well at the track last time and if she can nick a bit of black type it would be marvellous.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Stenton Glider

She ran well from a wide draw to be second in the German 1,000 Guineas last time on fast ground and had previously run well on soft in the Fred Darling. She shapes as if this stiff mile should play to her strengths.

Reporting by David Milnes

