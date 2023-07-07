'He's been crying out for the trip and everything should be perfect' - which trainer is bullish about his chances?

Last Saturday’s Northumberland Plate saw a returning William Haggas-trained favourite open up at short odds, and bookmakers have placed another seasonal debutant from that yard as market leader for the Old Newton Cup.

Post Impressionist eventually drifted to an SP of 8-1 at Newcastle as money came for the stable’s race-fit supposed second string Nathanael Greene (9-2 SP), with Tom Marquand’s mount running accordingly to finish 14th while Nathanael Greene was placed. That could be a negative omen for La Yakel on his first run since October.

The lightly raced son of Time Test only made his debut last May and is clearly gifted, but lacks the fancy future entries you might expect of one with his profile. There is little juice in his early price and his readiness is to be taken on trust.

Hat-trick-seeking pair Cumulonimbus and Sheer Rocks are next in the market and both are plausible candidates to depose La Yakel at the summit of the betting.

Cumulonimbus is progressive, but has been flattered recently. He was given a freebie on the front end in two slowly run smaller-field 1m4f handicaps and is unlikely to encounter such a favourable set-up off a career-high mark against a few who like to sit prominently.

The four-year-old arguably still needs to prove he stays 1m4f in a truly run race, whereas Sheer Rocks, who arrives after an impressive eased-down Epsom success, thrives over this distance. There is a sense we are yet to get to the bottom of Sheer Rocks, who has turned a corner since being gelded, and a 7lb rise for his two recent victories compares favourably with the 8lb rise Cumulonimbus has endured.

Maksud was backed off the boards in the Duke of Edinburgh last time and is another who could shorten. Although only 12th of 18 there, Maksud sat too close to a savage pace and did not fade out of proceedings in a manner befitting a 2lb drop in the weights.

His three-year-old form stacks up, particularly his Glorious Goodwood handicap second to Great Voltigeur runner-up Secret State off similar terms. Five subsequent winners have emerged from that race behind the first two.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Dalgleish hoping for Sunshine end to career

Keith Dalgleish returns to a track where he has had notable success as he ends nearly a quarter of a century in racing today.

It was at Haydock that he gained one of the last Listed wins of his riding career on Gateman nearly 20 years ago, and it was also here that he landed his second biggest prize as a trainer with Taxmeifyoucan in a valuable handicap in 2017.

They were among more than 1,300 winners he has had in the two jobs combined and there is a chance he could end his time in the sport with one last big payday in the £150,000 bet365 Old Newton Cup.

His runner, Alright Sunshine, owned by long-standing supporter Richard Gilbert, won his sixth Flat race in this month last year and should be all the better for his reappearance effort at Royal Ascot, where he showed prominently for a long way.

Dalgleish, 40 and a man who has broken the record for most winners in a Flat season by a Scottish-based trainer five times, said: "I hope he'll run well in a competitive race.

"People keep saying it will be a sad day but I don't feel sad. It's strange that such a big thing is being made of this, people change jobs all the time."

Now may be the time for La Yakel to deliver

After a brief burst of activity and five races in a spell of four and a half months last year, now could be when the hugely promising La Yakel can start making up for lost time.

He did not make his debut until May of last year and has not raced for nine months, having reportedly been slow to come to hand this spring, then sidelined by unsuitably quick ground.

But he showed bundles of promise when he did get racing in 2022, winning a £100,000 handicap at Ascot, then finishing fourth in an even more valuable event at Newmarket.

William Haggas is looking forward to getting the four-year-old back on course at last but warned: “La Yakel is in good form but he needs some rain. They are forecast thundery showers and he needs at least one of them to fall. His participation hinges on the weather."

Haggas also runs Gaassee and said: "He has not been great recently and the handicapper doesn't seem to cut him much slack. He's capable of running a good race, but we'll see."

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Maksud

He's a lovely horse and he'll win a big handicap one day. The way the race was run at Royal Ascot last time, being drawn on the outside was a death knell. If things pan out tomorrow, he'll go very close.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Sir Rumi

I don’t think he stayed last time, so the drop back in trip will suit, and he’s been in pretty good form all season. The handicapper has got him right where he wants, but he’s consistent and has a solid each-way shout.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cumulonimbus

He's run twice at Haydock and won both times. This was the obvious place to come; 12 furlongs round there suits him and he has the best Haydock jockey in Richard Kingscote. It's a big step up in grade, but he warrants it and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on. He's in great order.

Tom Palin, partner in Middleham Park Racing, owners of Nolton Cross

Neil Callan is in great form but he'll really have to work his magic to win from that draw. The horse put it all together at Ayr last time. The key to him is a flat track and he should be suited by Haydock.

Roger Fell, joint trainer of Toshizou

He should go really well. It's quite a hot race but he's been crying out for the trip and everything should be perfect for him.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Howth

He's up against it a bit but he's been going well. I hope he'll stay the mile and a half.

Reporting by David Carr

