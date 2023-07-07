Can Mimikyu make it ten Lancashire Oaks wins for the Gosden team?

This is a race John Gosden loves. He has won it nine times and four of those victories have come in the last ten years, including an unlikely win with Free Wind 12 months ago.

Free Wind carried George Strawbridge’s silks to beat Sea La Rosa, owned by Sunderland Holding Inc, and there is a chance the same colours could fill the first two places again. Strawbridge is represented by Mimikyu and Sea Silk Road goes for Sunderland Holding Inc.

Sea Silk Road came up against Free Wind when sixth at York in May and improved on that effort when landing the Lester Piggott Stakes over course and distance last month. She was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 109 then, which is 2lb higher than Mimikyu’s best this year.

However, Mimikyu has run only once and probably needed the outing when beaten just a short-head on her seasonal reappearance at York in May. Her best RPR of 111 leaves her 2lb clear of Sea Silk Road and, if she shows that level of form again, she should win the duel.

It’s far from a two-horse race, though, as Aristia was only one place adrift of Sea Silk Road when the pair met behind Free Wind at York. That was her first run after a 270-day absence.

Aristia’s campaign last year culminated with a win in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, for which she achieved an RPR of 110. She had previously run to 115 when chasing home Nashwa in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and that is the best form on offer.

Time Lock lacks the form shown by the top three in the market but not the potential, and there was so much market confidence behind her in the Lester Piggott that she went off an even-money favourite. She was no match for Sea Silk Road, though, losing by three lengths.

She has now been beaten at odds of 8-13, 6-5 and evens on three of her last four starts, but the money keeps coming for her, so she must be showing something at home. It will be interesting to see how she moves in the market, especially in relation to Sea Silk Road.

Hoping for better Oaks story

Let us hope the story is about the horses, jockeys and trainers this year, rather than the stewards.

Last year, that remarkable ninth Lancashire Oaks victory for the Gosden stable was completely overshadowed by a bizarre decision to ban winning jockey Robert Havlin for careless riding.

He and Free Wind had looked clearly to be the chief sufferers from a coming together in the straight and the suspension was overturned by the BHA just three days later.

Free Wind wins last year's Lancashire Oaks Credit: Grossick Racing

The fact that his mount was able to overcome serious trouble in running to win going away by more than two lengths underlined the yard's stranglehold on a race it won for the first time with Squeak in 1997.

There is no sign of a lessening of that grip as they are once again the ones to beat today.

Mimikyu developed into a smart middle-distance filly last season, making a triumphant switch to Group 2 company when landing the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September.

And she looks set for another good campaign in 2023 after failing by just a short-head to defy a 5lb penalty on her comeback at York in May.

Thady Gosden said: "She ran a very good race to be second in the Bronte Stakes at York on her comeback and then missed an engagement as the ground was a bit quick for her. However, we're hoping the ground is fine and this track will suit her. She goes there in good order."

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Aristia

You can draw a line through her run in the Middleton Stakes because she got a massive bump leaving the stalls and ended up losing both front shoes. She’s stepping back up in trip but that won’t be an issue. She’s a high-class mare and her work has been very good, so I can’t see any reason why she won’t be bang there.

Tom Ward, trainer of Luisa Casati

She seems to be flourishing this year. She's in very good form and we've been waiting for the right conditions, if there's a bit of rain around it will suit her nicely. She won a Listed race at Goodwood, beating Time Lock, and she's in with a chance.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of One For Bobby

She ran only last weekend but she took the race well. She ran rather green at Newcastle, she missed the break and took a furlong and a half to understand the surface. We're banking on heavy showers, otherwise she probably won't run.

Roger Varian, trainer of Peripatetic

It's a hot race but she's won a Listed race and has got very good form from last autumn, including having Sea Silk Road behind her at Newmarket. The favourite Mimikyu looks pretty good but hopefully our filly can run well enough to get on the podium.

Karl Burke, trainer of Poptronic

She's in good form and deserves a chance in this grade. She progressed again over this course and distance last time and we're hopeful of at least getting a place.

William Haggas, trainer of Sea Silk Road

She ran well at Haydock last time and should run another good race if she's in the same form. Whether that will be enough to win, I don't know as it's a bit stronger race this time.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Juddmonte, owner of Time Lock

I don't think we've seen her to the best effect yet this season. Last time at Haydock the ground was far too quick. She still ran a good race and wasn't beaten far. She has plenty of form with the main protagonists, her and Mimikyu traded places a few times last year, and the easier ground will suit her.

