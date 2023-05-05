'He's got an outstanding chance' - can Majestic complete Cambridgeshire and Suffolk Stakes double?

Course form is often key in big handicaps over this 1m1f trip at Newmarket. There isn’t any other track in Britain with a straight course of such length and nearly a mile and a quarter without a bend poses a unique test. Some horses relish it, but plenty of others fail to do so.

The key to finding the winner of this race will be to find those who come into the bracket of the former and Empirestateofmind put himself firmly into that category when second in a handicap over a mile here at the Craven meeting last month, beating 11 of his 12 rivals.

He was only a half-a-length behind winner Bopedro and a reproduction of that form would give him strong claims judged on BHA ratings as he is due to go up 4lb for that run, but is able to race off the same mark of 99. But can he repeat it on potentially different going?

There was cut in the ground on the Rowley Mile last month and, if the rain comes again, he will be in his element. However, the forecast has improved so it may be faster than he prefers.

Majestic, the Cambridgeshire winner over course and distance, is another obvious contender and there was plenty to like about his reappearance performance when fourth in the Lincoln on heavy ground that would not have suited him.

Charlie Appleby was so prolific on the Rowley Mile last year that a return of just three winners from 14 runners at the Craven meeting last month was considered disappointing.

All three of his runners in handicaps at that fixture were beaten, so can he bounce back and land this one with King Of Conquest? He was last seen winning a handicap at Bahrain.

That was a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings, but a figure of 102 doesn’t give him anything in hand of a BHA mark that reads the same and further improvement is needed.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of King Of Conquest

King Of Conquest has been a very consistent horse. This is his first run back since Bahrain but his training has gone well and he should be a contender.

John Quinn, trainer of Empirestateofmind

It was a very good run at Newmarket so he handles the track. And they put him up 4lb but he runs off his old mark. The extra furlong won't be a problem and he's in very good form.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Great Max

He's come on for his last start at Newbury and we're happy with him. It's been raining in Newmarket and I'm not quite sure why they've watered, but I'm looking forward to seeing him over this trip and it was good to see him come back to form on his first run for us. He should give a good account of himself.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Turntable

He seems to be in good form at home. We haven't had him too long but we're lucky enough to have Kaiya [Fraser, jockey] with us and he knows him better and he's happy with him. The rain will be a bonus and he loves the Rowley Mile.

William Knight, trainer of Dual Identity

He's in great nick at home and we're very happy with him. He ran really well in the Cambridgeshire here last season and had a nice winter break. He's fit and well and goes there with a good, live chance.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

He's in flying form and this was always the plan after running in the Lincoln. He ran a cracker in that on desperate ground he wouldn't have liked and we know he loves this course-and-distance. He's got an outstanding chance.

Roger Fell, trainer of Toshizou

He's good. Jamie Spencer has been booked and he'll be his type of ride. He was drawn on the wrong side last time, but effectively won the race on his side. Hopefully we can get a nice result in this.

Steve Brown, husband of and assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Titian

He ran well at Doncaster, he has a feather weight and this nine-furlong trip looks perfect for him so we're hoping for a good run.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

