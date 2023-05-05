'He needed the run when winning at Newcastle - he'd have every chance'

Nobody can ignore the draw on 2,000 Guineas day, whether it be at Newmarket or Thirsk. The Hunt Cup course round a left-handed bend at the Yorkshire track could not be more different to the dead straight Rowley Mile, yet starting position is often key.

Surprisingly, given they are the least likely to be forced out wide, low numbers have the worst record and outside stalls tend to do best – whether they come from behind, like Redarna (stall 15) last year, or make most, like Cote D’Azur (17) in 2017.

That tempers enthusiasm for Northern Express (drawn in two), for all that he shaped like a winner waiting to happen when an unlucky-in-running fifth at Musselburgh. However he does here, look out for him back over his best trip of 7f at York later this month.

Pisanello (seven) is less disadvantaged by the draw, has run many good races since finishing third here last year and races off a mark 1lb lower this time.

But the race could set up perfectly for Billyb (14), who was a close second over an inadequate 7f here during a progressive 2022 campaign and is likely to come on again this season.

Skilled Warrior (11) and The Turpinator (15) are worth bearing in mind as both could improve again this year for the estimable Grant Tuer. And Eilean Dubh (12), who won four times and rose 18lb in the handicap last season, is worth another chance after possibly finding the ground too testing in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

What they say

John Quinn, trainer of Safe Voyage

He'll like the track, left-handed round a bend, and there's plenty of rain around, which will suit. I think he has a chance.

Safe Voyage: expected to benefit from any rain that falls Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbolize

He ran pleasingly first time, we expected him to need the run and he tired in the last 100 yards. He has form over a mile.

Karl Burke, trainer of Eilean Dubh

The ground was desperate in the Lincoln and our horses weren't running particularly well at that time. He'd want to come back to last year's form to have a chance.

David O’Meara, trainer of Tuscan, Autumn Festival and Pisanello

Pisanello ran well last year and goes there fresh. Autumn Festival won seven last year and kept climbing the handicap. He should be a lot sharper for the run at Musselburgh. The step up to a mile will suit Tuscan well and I hope he can figure with a run under his belt.

Michael Dods, trainer of Northern Express

He wouldn't want any rain and his best trip is seven furlongs but he was balloted out at Haydock and this is the best alternative before York.

Ann Duffield, trainer of Billyb

He's absolutely bouncing and is the right sort for the race but my worry is the rain because he wants good ground or faster.

Grant Tuer, trainer of The Turpinator and Skilled Warrior

Rain wouldn't harm the chance of either. Skilled Warrior needed the run when winning at Newcastle so that was pleasing, he'd have every chance. The Turpinator may just need it but I'd expect him to be competitive.

