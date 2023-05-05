'He has a 3lb penalty for a reason' - high hopes for Manaccan in competitive Palace House Stakes

This is a terrific sprint, rich in quality and quantity, with the second (Existent), fifth (Twilight Calls) and sixth (Tis Marvellous) renewing rivalry from last year.

Twilight Calls, representing Henry Candy, who landed this Group 3 with Kyllachy (2002) and Amour Propre (2009), improved in his two starts after the Palace House, culminating in a second to Nature Strip in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. He has been off the track since, but the market suggests he is ready to rocket up the Rowley Mile.

Manaccan, drawn in stall one – last year’s winner Khaadem came from that draw – has to concede 3lb and upwards to his rivals, but he progressed nicely throughout 2022 and boasts definite Group 1 potential. He produced a career-best on his final start last season, comfortably landing a Group 3 at Dundalk, and Frankie Dettori rides for the first time.

Charlie Hills has two solid contenders in Equality, who goes well fresh, and 2019 runner-up Equilateral, who finished seventh to Manaccan in the Listed Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster last September. Even though Equilateral underperformed that day, it’s difficult to envisage him reversing the form with Manaccan, whose standout attributes of a high cruising speed and smart turn of foot were both in evidence on Town Moor.

Equilateral (left): may struggle to reverse form with Manaccan Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Raasel, drawn on the other side of the track to Manaccan and Twilight Calls, made a rapid rise through the handicap ranks two seasons ago. After landing Haydock’s Listed Achilles Stakes and the Group 3 Sprint Stakes at Sandown, he raised his game yet again to finish a neck runner-up to Khaadem in Goodwood’s Group 2 King George Stakes.

A reproduction of that last performance would give the prolific six-year-old every chance under James Doyle, who boasts a super record of five wins and two seconds from seven rides on him.

Clive Cox, a dab hand with sprinters, fields Tis Marvellous and Get Ahead as he bids to win the race a second time following his success with Profitable in 2016.

'We don't want any more rain'

The rain which fell at Newmarket late on Friday morning would not have been welcomed by local trainer John Ryan, but he remains hopeful stable star Manaccan can make a successful reappearance.

Manaccan progressed with every run last season, and goes into the new campaign with a record of four wins from his last six starts.

Quick ground suits the son of Exceed And Excel, and Ryan said: “He’s in good order, and I hope the ground stays fast – we don’t want any more rain. He did us proud last season, and we’re looking forward to getting him out again. He has a 3lb penalty for a reason and is big enough to carry it.”

What they say

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead

He enjoyed a great season last year before disappointing at Doncaster; we probably shouldn’t have run him on such heavy ground that day. He’s been working well.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Equality and Equilateral

We don’t have many options with Equality early on, so this race has been his target for a while. It’s a bit of a stab, but we’ve always held him in high regard. I'm very happy with Equilateral. He wintered well in Dubai and has been pleasing us on the gallops.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent

He’s in good form and has enjoyed a nice break. He raced all through the winter of 2021-22 and last summer, and was a bit tired towards the end of the year. He finished a good second in the race last season, but might just need the run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Korker and Silky Wilkie

Korker can step forward on last year. He's filled his frame really well through the winter and looks in great shape. The stalls are a bit tricky but if he jumps out on terms with them, I think he'll run a big race. We're punting a bit with Silky Wilkie, who's had a long winter. He didn't really see out the six furlongs in the Abernant and we thought we'd try him over five in this class before we gave him a break.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Raasel

He’s come back from Dubai in good order and should run well. James Doyle knows him very well.

Raasel: reported in good order on return from Dubai Credit: Mark Cranham

Clive Cox, trainer of Tis Marvellous and Get Ahead

This is the normal sort of comeback race for Tis Marvellous. I hope they don’t get too much rain. Get Ahead is in great form. She ran far better than I thought was possible after getting squeezed out at the start in the Lansdown. She finished very strongly that day and has done well over the winter.

Henry Candy, trainer of Twilight Calls

I’m very happy with him. He seems in good form. Eleven months off the racecourse is a long time. He had sore joints, and just needed a complete rest.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

She needs rain. If the ground went good to soft or softer she would be very dangerous. The drop to five furlongs is very interesting as she showed loads of speed last time. I’m really hoping to run her, but will only do so if conditions are right.

