'He's got a sound chance' - analysis and quotes for Thirsk's feature sprint race
A low draw on the straight track at Thirsk can be problematic, yet so many of the fancied runners for this competitive sprint handicap are berthed in those numbers.
Prominent racers are also regularly favoured in these contests. With bankable pace in stalls ten (Zargun) and Majeski Man (11), it is easy to imagine some of the lower-drawn form horses coming unstuck.
Sound handicapping cases can be made for Ey Up It’s Maggie (two) and Showalong (four) if they can gain a decent early pitch. Both have a recent run behind them.
The returning Rambuso Creek (three) is one from one over course and distance, but landed that race off 5lb lower when drawn widest of all in stall ten from runners situated in boxes nine, seven and eight. Oso Rapido (one) is also making his comeback and looks up against it over the shortest trip he has encountered.
The fitness of seasonal debutants at this time of year can only be taken on trust, but Illusionist (13) has been kept busy on the all-weather over the winter and stands out off a career-low mark of 73 given his proximity to the stands’ rail.
Illusionist’s recent form has been over 6f and 7f on Newcastle’s stiff straight track, but he can boast plenty of strong efforts at the minimum distance on soft ground (form figures of 301325 in fields of ten or more runners on such going).
Analysis by Robbie Wilders
Going update
The going was described as soft on Monday, but looks set to ease further with a band of heavy rain moving in overnight and through Tuesday.
Clerk of the course James Sanderson said: "We've been quite dry in the last 48 hours and although we're expecting a wet night with half an inch of rain up to racing, we'll cope with that. It's a very good track for coping with rain and I don't envisage any issues. If the forecast rain comes we'll be turning heavy at some stage, but we'll get through."
What they say
Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Oso Rapido
He shocked us a bit when he was first past the post at York in October as we didn't think he wanted soft ground. He's shown he handles the conditions as he's got older, but it's his first time back and he'll probably need it.
Jessica Macey, trainer of Thunder Star
She's come back from her break an improved horse, she's wintered really well. I'd be a bit worried about the conditions first time back and would prefer the ground to be soft rather than heavy.
Kevin Ryan, trainer of Rambuso Creek
It's his first run of the season and the ground could be quite testing. He's in good form at home but I'm sure he'll improve for the run.
Grant Tuer, trainer of Illusionist
The conditions will suit him, but he's not the force of old. It's more of a hit and hope with him these days.
Scott Dixon, trainer of Zargun
He won at Doncaster last month and we had him in at Musselburgh at the meeting that was called off over the Easter weekend. He's been absolutely grand since and he's got soft ground again. He's up in grade off a low weight but he's capable of it and I think he's got a sound chance.
Tim Easterby, trainer of Showalong
He loves heavy ground and is racing off a low weight, so he should run okay. He's had a run and ran well, and we're happy with where he is.
Reporting by Andrew Deitz
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 8 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:12, 8 April 2024
- Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- 4.08 Wincanton: can Paul Nicholls boost his 30 per cent course strike-rate with the progressive Toss Of A Coin?
- Cracking the puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for Bath's Premier raceday
- 2.20 Leopardstown: can Take Me To Church take another step towards the Classics?
- 2.55 Leopardstown: A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- 4.08 Wincanton: can Paul Nicholls boost his 30 per cent course strike-rate with the progressive Toss Of A Coin?
- Cracking the puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for Bath's Premier raceday
- 2.20 Leopardstown: can Take Me To Church take another step towards the Classics?
- 2.55 Leopardstown: A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet