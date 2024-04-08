'He's got a sound chance' - analysis and quotes for Thirsk's feature sprint race

A low draw on the straight track at Thirsk can be problematic, yet so many of the fancied runners for this competitive sprint handicap are berthed in those numbers.

Prominent racers are also regularly favoured in these contests. With bankable pace in stalls ten (Zargun ) and Majeski Man (11), it is easy to imagine some of the lower-drawn form horses coming unstuck.

Sound handicapping cases can be made for Ey Up It’s Maggie (two) and Showalong (four) if they can gain a decent early pitch. Both have a recent run behind them.

The returning Rambuso Creek (three) is one from one over course and distance, but landed that race off 5lb lower when drawn widest of all in stall ten from runners situated in boxes nine, seven and eight. Oso Rapido (one) is also making his comeback and looks up against it over the shortest trip he has encountered.

The fitness of seasonal debutants at this time of year can only be taken on trust, but Illusionist (13) has been kept busy on the all-weather over the winter and stands out off a career-low mark of 73 given his proximity to the stands’ rail.

Illusionist’s recent form has been over 6f and 7f on Newcastle’s stiff straight track, but he can boast plenty of strong efforts at the minimum distance on soft ground (form figures of 301325 in fields of ten or more runners on such going).

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The going was described as soft on Monday, but looks set to ease further with a band of heavy rain moving in overnight and through Tuesday.

Clerk of the course James Sanderson said: "We've been quite dry in the last 48 hours and although we're expecting a wet night with half an inch of rain up to racing, we'll cope with that. It's a very good track for coping with rain and I don't envisage any issues. If the forecast rain comes we'll be turning heavy at some stage, but we'll get through."

What they say

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Oso Rapido

He shocked us a bit when he was first past the post at York in October as we didn't think he wanted soft ground. He's shown he handles the conditions as he's got older, but it's his first time back and he'll probably need it.

Jessica Macey, trainer of Thunder Star

She's come back from her break an improved horse, she's wintered really well. I'd be a bit worried about the conditions first time back and would prefer the ground to be soft rather than heavy.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Rambuso Creek

It's his first run of the season and the ground could be quite testing. He's in good form at home but I'm sure he'll improve for the run.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Illusionist

The conditions will suit him, but he's not the force of old. It's more of a hit and hope with him these days.

Scott Dixon, trainer of Zargun

He won at Doncaster last month and we had him in at Musselburgh at the meeting that was called off over the Easter weekend. He's been absolutely grand since and he's got soft ground again. He's up in grade off a low weight but he's capable of it and I think he's got a sound chance.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Showalong

He loves heavy ground and is racing off a low weight, so he should run okay. He's had a run and ran well, and we're happy with where he is.

Reporting by Andrew Deitz

