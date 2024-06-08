'He's in great form and the ground should suit' - key analysis and quotes for the Perth Gold Cup

Given the admittedly modest bar we set for summer handicap chases these days, the 2024 Perth Gold Cup has delivered on both quality and quantity.

A field of eight is only a touch below the ten-year average, while topweight Hang In There is the second highest-rated horse to run in the race in that time.

Most of the field, Hang In There included, do much of their racing between April and October. Karl Philippe and Ballygrifincottage are campaigned in winter but save their best for better ground. I would have described Gold Cup Baily as a mudlark. In fact he has rarely been tested away from the mud, rather than being demonstrably better on soft ground.

There is a temptation to focus on the stronger winter form held by Karl Philippe and Ballygrifincottage. Both are underachievers with clear talent. Karl Philippe has gone off favourite for two Premier handicaps, most recently in December's Rowland Meyrick, yet he has never won at higher than Class 3 level. Ballygrifincottage was among the favourites for the 2022 Kauto Star before a setback. He has spent the intervening 18 months working back up to the level of a useful handicapper.

Against that record of delivery, you could be forgiven for looking elsewhere. Hang In There himself is a summer horse who the programme sells short, so his best days have come in spring and autumn. He won the Future Stars at Wincanton and was a promising second in Cheltenham's Silver Trophy a couple of months back.

Anyone who watches much summer jumping knows there is a lot to be said in this sphere for a horse that turns up. That sense is stronger at lower levels, but it might also lead you to think that Hang In There can use consistency as well as class to land another decent pot.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Hang In There

He's in great form and the ground as it stands should suit him. It's his first time over three miles, but with how he ran at Cheltenham it looks like he should get it all day long. He has top weight and wants nice ground, but it's going to happen at this time of year off a mark of 150. I'm really happy with him, but the question mark will always be the distance.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Duffle Coat and Definite Plan

Duffle Coat has been so consistent over fences and he put it all together to win the Mayo National last time. Sam [Ewing] gets a great tune out of him and, although he's gone up plenty in the handicap, I'd like to think he could go close. Conditions will suit. Definite Plan hopefully gets a bit further than he did at Ballinrobe and would have a squeak on some of his old form.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Karl Philippe

He seems in great form, he's been training well and we're very happy with him. We could probably do with a winner as we're struggling at the minute, so hopefully he can run well. It's a competitive race as you'd expect with what's on offer so we're looking forward to seeing him run.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Ballygrifincottage

He's good and the ground should be perfect for him up there. He's been running better on nicer ground and put in a good run the last day. He's definitely got a chance.

