'I have a feeling this track will really suit him' - read what the trainers have to say about a competitive handicap chase

Carl Millar's 7lb claim has become a bargain, as proven on Saturday when The Banger Doyle narrowly landed the 2m handicap chase at Punchestown, and he teams up with the classy topweight Mars Harper here.

Millar has never ridden Mars Harper in any of his 35 outings, but his effort under Danny Gilligan at the Punchestown festival can be upgraded as he was hampered at a crucial stage. The eight-year-old can never be discounted in this sort of company and, while he has yet to win at the track, two of his top seven Racing Post Ratings have come here.

Jasmin De Cotte backed up a solid effort at Down Royal by getting off the mark in a Kilbeggan beginners' chase. This is the bare minimum trip for him, but if Richie Deegan can keep him in contention, he will be dangerous in the closing stages.

Slip Of The Tongue is dangerous. He's slipped to an official mark of 125 over fences, 13lb lower than his hurdle mark, and if he can get his act together in a new headgear combination, he will be a threat to all. He's fresh too, having been off since February.

Slane Hill is another back from a break and he is 1-1 over fences. He also has a hurdles win over the smart stayer Yeah Man to his name and this quicker ground might suit him.

Mousey Brown was an emphatic winner of a Kilbeggan handicap chase last Sunday. He's out again quickly and has a 10lb hike, but he is improving and capable of going in again.

Of those at bigger prices Flanking Maneuver catches the eye. He didn't appear to get home over just shy of 3m in the Mayo National last time but has plenty of form that would put him right in the mix.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Mars Harper

It's a big ask with his weight but Carl's claim will help and he ran well for a long way at the festival here last time after being hampered. He seems to like Punchestown and ran a big race there in November, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him go well again.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Railway Hurricane

He seems to be in very good form. He doesn't get his head in front too often, but he usually runs his race, and hopefully he can go close.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Jasmin De Cotte

His penultimate run at Down Royal was probably a better performance than his recent win at Kilbeggan. The trip might be on the short side, but I have a feeling a big, galloping track like Punchestown will really suit him.

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of Mousey Brown

I'd like to see a bit of rain for him. He was really good at Kilbeggan and I would love to get him in the Midlands National back there.

