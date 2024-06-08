Can unbeaten Sea Just In Time take next step up the ladder? Analysis and quotes for Listed Keyser Fillies' Stakes

Plenty of top prospects have pitched up in the Abingdon Stakes, now renamed the Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes, in recent years, chief among them Group 1 winners Speedy Boarding, Wonderful Tonight and the outstanding Sea Of Class.

A host of others knocked on the door at the highest level without quite breaking through, although only two of these boast any fancy future entries.

Seaward has one in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and is backed up quickly after finishing last of 12 in the Oaks nine days ago. The time of the Oaks was quicker than the Coronation Cup earlier on the card, but Seaward stopped quickly enough after helping to force the pace. Perhaps getting on a faster surface over a sharper trip can see her to better effect.

Sea Just In Time is also engaged in the Ribblesdale. More significant is the fact she has an Irish Oaks entry and even an Arc one down the line. The fact William Haggas has spied Longchamp this early in Sea Just In Time’s career is eyecatching.

The same connections landed the Abingdon in 2018 with Sea Of Class at its former home of Newbury before the wondermare bagged the Irish Oaks and went down by a short neck to Enable in the Arc. Sea Just In Time’s debut triumph at Newmarket was deeply impressive, a performance that fared 7lb better on Racing Post Ratings than Sea Of Class’s introduction six years ago. Everything suggests we are dealing with a top prospect.

If Sea Just In Time fails to progress in the manner expected then Bolsena appeals as the likely beneficiary. The daughter of Kingman is out of outstanding broodmare Reem Three (the source of eight 105+ performers on RPRs) and is going the right way, having placed in a strong York Listed mile race at the Dante meeting. An extra two furlongs could help her.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The ground at Goodwood changed to good, good to firm on Saturday following a dry spell since Thursday. It will remain dry through racing.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: “We’re forecast sunny spells and a gentle breeze. The ground will be a mixture of good and good to firm – probably on the easier side of good to firm.”

What they say

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Bolsena

She ran a good race at York when third in a Listed race over a mile. As soon as Ryan [Moore] got off he said we should step her up in trip. She’s a lightly raced filly with plenty of ability and should go very close. There is nothing for her over this trip at Royal Ascot so we’ll see what happens on Sunday and then make a plan.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Nakheel

We’ve been happy with her since Ascot. She needs this third run for a mark, so we decided to be bold and give her a shot at this Listed race. We feel we have more to gain than to lose. Hopefully she can pinch a bit of black type.

William Haggas, trainer of Sea Just In Time

She won very well at Newmarket, since when she's taken her time which is why we've not rushed her back. This looks the right race for her.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Read these next:

2.20 Punchestown: 'I have a feeling this track will really suit him' - read what the trainers have to say about a competitive handicap chase



3.42 Perth: 'He's in great form and the ground should suit' - key analysis and quotes for the Perth Gold Cup

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.