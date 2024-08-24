'He looks to be peaking at the right time' - David Carr answers the key questions on the final day of York's Ebor meeting

What's the big story?

Four days of top-class racing ends with the race that gives the meeting its name, the Sky Bet Ebor – staged in the city that was named Eboracum when York was ruled by the Romans, rather than Aidan O'Brien.

A prize fund of £500,000 makes it the most valuable Flat handicap in Britain and it is a race packed with history: you can tell a lot about a person's age by whether Sea Pigeon or Sergeant Cecil is their favourite winner.

The younger generation might suggest that Frankie Dettori's wins in his last two rides in the race were the most memorable, overcoming an impossible draw on Trawlerman then doing it again on Absurde. But that's kids for you.

Of course history and prize-money is no guarantee of a good field. This year's Ebor only just got the full complement of 22 runners and the bottomweight has a BHA mark of 86 – six years ago you had to be rated 102 to get in.

Who wins it?

Ireland has an exceptionally strong hand, with Henry de Bromhead joining past winners Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins in sending over classy stayers who look primed for a big run.

But it is about time that Yorkshire had another winner, after Far Ahead (1997) and Moyenne Corniche (2011), and the trophy may travel only the nine miles out to Upper Helmsley on the outskirts of the city this year.

David O'Meara went close to lifting the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot with Epic Poet , who again finished strongly in the John Smith's Cup here and is likely to be suited by this test.

Epic Poet 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

What about the other £500,000 race?

Kinross has won the City of York Stakes for the last two years and looks to be peaking at the right time once again, judged on his third in a Lennox Stakes that was not run to suit.

Kinross 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Anything good at Goodwood?

Lead Artist will start at justifiably short odds for the Celebration Mile so have a good look at Troia at a double-figure price in the Prestige . She looked smart when making a winning debut at Newbury and Celandine's Lowther success hinted at the strength of Ed Walker's juvenile fillies.

Troia 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Ed Walker

It's August Bank Holiday weekend, it must be Cartmel

James Owen has a live contender for the Ebor in Burdett Road and could tee up a rare double with Cavern Club , a decent Flat racer himself who won in a canter on his hurdling debut at Cartmel and has every chance of following up under a penalty back there (2.15).

Cavern Club 14:15 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick (5lb) Tnr: James Owen

Today’s ITV racing schedule

1.50 York: Sky Bet Strensall Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

2.05 Goodwood: William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

2.25 York: Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, 1m6f

2.40 Goodwood: William Hill Celebration Mile (Group 2), 1m

3.00 York: Sky Bet City of York Stakes (Group 2), 7f

3.35 York: Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, 1m6f

