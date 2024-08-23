Racing Post logo
Ireland's heavyweights have the Ebor in sight as Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins lead a powerful York attack

Aidan O'Brien after the Yorkshire Oaks
Aidan O'Brien will bid to win his second Sky Bet Ebor with the James Doyle-ridden QueenstownCredit: Edward Whitaker

When celebrating a popular victory on Wednesday, County Limerick trainer Pat O'Donnell described Yorkshire as Ireland's 33rd county. The Knavesmire has certainly been a happy hunting ground for Irish stables this week, as it has in recent runnings of the 181-year-old prize that brings a fabulous festival to a wonderful crescendo, and another famous Irish triumph might well be on the cards.

Irish success in the Sky Bet Ebor was once a rarity. Now, if not quite the norm, it is a regular occurrence.

Five of the last ten Ebor winners were trained in Ireland, the country five of this season's 22 runners call home. One of them seems likely to start favourite, yet will it be the horse representing Flat racing's leading trainer or the international recruit competing for jumping's dominant force?

