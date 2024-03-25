'He has a really strong chance and has improved since last run' - quotes and analysis for competitive Newcastle handicap

This Class 3 handicap hurdle is cracking betting heat in which all seven runners have a realistic chance.

David Maxwell will be having his first ride at Newcastle, but having ridden winners at 29 courses in Britain he should find Gosforth Park straightforward enough and his mount, five-year-old Joker De Mai, has put in good efforts on his last three starts.

He should also be suited by underfoot conditions having won in heavy ground at Auteuil, while trainer Harry Derham, who continues to impress, is 1-1 at Newcastle.

He won't have it all his own way though because there are some powerful northern stables represented, with the perennially in-form Lucinda Russell running Inox Allen, who will be making his handicap debut.

He found a 3m½f Grade 2 at Haydock a bit tough last time but a handicap over half a mile less here should suit him much better. The form of his maiden hurdle win over this trip at Hexham on his stable debut looks strong, as he comfortably accounted for two subsequent dual winners.

Olly Murphy is in great form and has a good course record. He saddles Booster Bob, Sean Bowen's only ride of the day. The six-year-old has already won a Listed contest at Sandown (won in 2021 by Constitution Hill) but needs to bounce back from a no-show at Carlisle last time.

Owner John Wade has two lively contenders in Rich Spirit and Rafferty's Return, both winners this winter, while the first in two in the weights, Pay The Piper and Impulsive One, neither of whom has been in the best form this season, have won seven races at this class and above in their time.

Analysis by Gary Savage

Ground and weather

The ground was described as soft, good to soft in places on Monday after a dry and breezy 24 hours, but rain was forecast and, if that is at the higher end of predictions, conditions will be slower as the water table is still high.

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Joker De Mai

He's got a really strong chance. I'm looking forward to running him and he's been in very good form this season. He's improved a bit since his last run, so he should go close.

Sue Smith, trainer of Rich Spirit

It was frustrating he fell at Kelso last time, but before that he was progressive and he's a nice horse. He's performed well over this sort of trip before so that's fine for him and the ground will probably be as well, but I wouldn't mind if it stopped raining sooner rather than later. He's well capable of running a nice race.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Inox Allen

I really like this horse and in time he'll step up to three miles, but he was too keen when we ran him over that trip at Haydock last month. He'll love the ground if it's heavy and he's a horse I think a lot of, which is why we stepped him up in grade for that race at Haydock. I think he's got a bit of class.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Booster Bob

He came back with horrendously bad ulcers after his last run, which was way too bad to be true and nothing to do with the trip. He's been treated for those ulcers and he's well able to be competitive off this mark. I've left the hood off for the first time and, on his earlier form this season, he should be in the mix.

Reporting by James Burn

