The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Newcastle, Taunton and Southwell on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Hello Judge (3.35 Newcastle)

Has been very consistent this season, finishing no worse than fourth in seven starts and picking up two wins. He was close to a third victory but was denied on the line by William Of York, who just got his head in front in the last few strides. Another good run can be expected from Hello Judge, who will need to reverse the form with Fete Champetre, who finished 16 lengths in front of him when winning at Musselburgh in December. The ground is going to be soft at Newcastle, which should favour the selection. He did pick up a win on good ground as a novice hurdler but softer ground is preferred, with his better runs this season coming on soft. The ground he ran on when facing Fete Champetre was the quickest he ran on all season and the formbook shows he won on good to soft at Carlisle in October, but the going stick suggests it was closer to soft, and the going was changed to soft shortly after the race. Fete Champetre meanwhile has been unplaced on all three starts on soft ground.

Off To A Flyer (3.50 Taunton)

Has yet to convert his hurdle form and has been disappointing on all three starts over fences, but he has had wind surgery and will be running with a tongue tie. His trainer Joe Tizzard has a positive record with horses who are running for the first time after wind surgery and first-time with a tongue tie, so it's likely we will see an improved performance. Chasing has been the plan for this ex-point winner for a while, with it being mentioned last year after his hurdle win at Ayr. The fact they are still pursuing with him over fences suggests they expect he can produce much better than what he has shown so far. The yard also train Scarface, and it took him three runs before we started to see the best of him over fences; he went on to win two of his next three starts, including a valuable grade three handicap.

Asinara (6.25 Southwell)

She ran green on debut but has plenty to build on after a good run finishing second between two male rivals who both had runs under their belt. She stormed home and clocked the fastest final two furlongs out of the first three. Her inexperience probably cost her that day, but she can build on it with a win here. The form of the race was given a boost with the third Daring Legend bolting up in a handicap off a mark of 71, and I'd be surprised if a few more winners did not come out of the race. She looks right in the mix against these rivals, and with improvement it will be hard for them to beat her. Mickley looks a threat, he has decent form but has been off the track a while and may need the run.

Read these next:

