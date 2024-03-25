Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt

Off To A Flyer (3.50 Taunton)

Has yet to convert his hurdles form to fences, but he's had wind surgery and will now be sporting a tongue tie. Trainer Joe Tizzard has good results when taking this approach and a much better run should be expected today off a mark 9lb lower than his hurdles rating.

Lee Sharp

Off To A Flyer 15:50 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Eyecatcher

Asinara (6.15 Southwell)

Finished with purpose to be beaten narrowly on her debut at Kempton, and Charlie Hills's 1,000 Guineas entry is likely to prove hard to beat second time out.

Steffan Edwards

Asinara 18:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charles Hills

Handicappers' nap

Rivers Corner (5.05 Newcastle)

Much improved since stepped up in trip under decent conditional Harry Atkins and the pair can defy a rise in the handicap and complete a hat-trick following wins at Wincanton and Taunton.

Steve Mason

Rivers Corner 17:05 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb) Tnr: Syd Hosie

Speed figures

Ryan's Rocket (2.50 Taunton)

Expensive point-to-point purchase who caught the eye in clocking a decent time when second here back in December.

Craig Thake

Ryan's Rocket 14:50 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Askmore (5.05 Newcastle)

Good second on his hurdles debut on heavy ground. Bred to stay further and may do better now handicapping.

Brendan Argue

Askmore 17:05 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

West Country

Oakley's Way (5.20 Taunton)

Well-regarded type who made a promising debut at Wincanton. Should improve for the experience and this ground looks more suitable.

James Stevens

Oakley's Way 17:20 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

