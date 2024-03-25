Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt
Off To A Flyer (3.50 Taunton)
Has yet to convert his hurdles form to fences, but he's had wind surgery and will now be sporting a tongue tie. Trainer Joe Tizzard has good results when taking this approach and a much better run should be expected today off a mark 9lb lower than his hurdles rating.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
Asinara (6.15 Southwell)
Finished with purpose to be beaten narrowly on her debut at Kempton, and Charlie Hills's 1,000 Guineas entry is likely to prove hard to beat second time out.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Rivers Corner (5.05 Newcastle)
Much improved since stepped up in trip under decent conditional Harry Atkins and the pair can defy a rise in the handicap and complete a hat-trick following wins at Wincanton and Taunton.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Ryan's Rocket (2.50 Taunton)
Expensive point-to-point purchase who caught the eye in clocking a decent time when second here back in December.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Askmore (5.05 Newcastle)
Good second on his hurdles debut on heavy ground. Bred to stay further and may do better now handicapping.
Brendan Argue
West Country
Oakley's Way (5.20 Taunton)
Well-regarded type who made a promising debut at Wincanton. Should improve for the experience and this ground looks more suitable.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Newcastle, Taunton and Southwell on Tuesday
Gary Savage's play of the day at Newcastle
Published on 25 March 2024
Last updated 18:06, 25 March 2024
