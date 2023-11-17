Good Risk At All defends unbeaten record over fences - analysis and key quotes for fascinating novice chase

The market in this race has been swung by a simple 'No thanks, Dad.' Two of the six runners are trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, yet his son Sam rides for another of his favourite collaborators, Dai Walters. As a result, the Walters-owned Good Risk At All has been popular in the betting since declarations.

The simplest explanation behind the jockey's choice is he sees his mount as a ticket to bigger races later in the season. Good Risk At All was a better hurdler and tested in better races than either Weveallbeencaught or Broadway Boy. He also won a typically informative novice at Carlisle on his chasing debut.

The reopposing Alaphilippe was well beaten in second that day, although Giovinco was very much not beaten when exiting three out and leaving Good Risk At All in the clear.

Mister Coffey is a rare third-season novice chaser. He is significantly more interesting than that suggests. He grew up last season and underlined it by leading the Grand National field for much of the way, jumping the last upsides before his stamina gave way. He was also placed in the Kim Muir and the National Hunt Chase. You assume the Cheltenham Festival is his main aim once more.

But could Sam Twiston-Davies have stepped on a rake in the short term to gain later on? It's possible, as Weveallbeencaught and Broadway Boy are both promising young chasers. They both ran behind Flooring Porter at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting and were not disgraced behind a horse who has won two Stayers' Hurdles.

Weveallbeencaught was given a more negative ride than Broadway Boy. In those terms, you could argue he did well to get within a length and a half of his stablemate by the line. But he received 5lb that day, whereas today the two horses race off level weights.

Being a fan of long-distance staying chasers, I am more of a fan of Broadway Boy . He is only five and appeals as the type to keep improving, and ultimately end up in good staying handicaps. His course form and stamina are hardly in doubt. He won a three-mile handicap hurdle here on his final run last season, under none other than Sam Twiston-Davies.

'Good Risk At All has shown us he's good enough'

Hopes are high that exciting Good Risk At All can take the next step up the novice chasing ladder by adding to his impressive Carlisle success.

Firmly in cruise control when nearest pursuer Giovinco – an Aintree winner since and now officially rated 147 – departed three out, Good Risk At All never broke sweat in beating Alaphilippe by 16 lengths.

A six-length runner-up to Jonbon in a Newbury maiden hurdle two years ago, Good Risk At All finished seventh behind Langer Dan in the Coral Cup on his most recent visit to Cheltenham. He landed the Listed Bumper at this meeting three years ago, and clearly acts well at the track.

Trainer Sam Thomas said: “I was really happy with his debut when he didn’t do a lot wrong at Carlisle. It would have been interesting to see how we would have fared with Giovinco. Charlie Deutsch felt we had loads left and so too, I think, did Giovinco's jockey Stephen Mulqueen.

“He’s certainly shown us he’s good enough and he’s stepping up in trip. I just felt he would be better off and enjoy himself in a smaller field. I'm not sure he's one yet for the hustle and bustle of a handicap. It will allow him to see his fences and hopefully put his best foot forward again."

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Alaphilippe

He ran a promising first race over fences at Carlisle last time. That was over two and a half miles, and it was a bit short for him. It’s a very competitive race, but he likes Cheltenham, the step back up to three miles will help, and the more rain the better his chance. He has a bit to find on Carlisle form with the winner, Good Risk At All, but he hadn’t run for over 600 days prior to that. He’ll be fitter now, and has plenty of things more in his favour this time.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Broadway Boy and Weveallbeencaught

Broadway Boy and Weveallbeencaught both ran in the same race at Cheltenham last time when finishing second and third behind Flooring Porter. I was pleased with them both. Before that race I said there wouldn’t be too much between them, and I feel it will be the same again on Saturday. Weveallbeencaught perhaps just needed that run – I thought he ran really well – and will be fitter this time. Broadway Boy doesn’t have a penalty this time. They should both be bang there together at the finish. I really can’t split them.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Mister Coffey

It’s an interesting race for a horse of his experience. Obviously, it’s a novice chase, yet he’s been jumping fences for two years and has run a whole series of very good races during that time. If we were to run him in a handicap he’d have lots of weight, so we’ve decided to go for this. He’s top rated on official figures, and three miles round Cheltenham suits him very well. I’m looking forward to running him.

