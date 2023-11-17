Captain Guinness seeks to fend off second-season chasers Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi in the Fortria Chase

Captain Guinness will have to defeat some talented second-season chasers to provide Henry de Bromhead with a third successive win in the Grade 2 Bar One Racing Fortria Chase.

The eight-year-old landed this race last year before finishing second three times in Grade 1 company behind some top-class rivals including Blue Lord, Energumene and Jonbon.

He was beaten ten lengths into second in last season's Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, travelling powerfully but failing to replicate runaway winner Energumene's final change of gear.

Captain Guinness is unbeaten in the last two years outside of Grade 1 company and should prove a tough nut to crack.

Dysart Dynamo loves to race prominently but his enthusiasm can be his downfall as he was often running on fumes in the closing stages of some top novice chases last season, most notably in the Arkle at Cheltenham where he suffered a heavy fall at the last. With a season over fences under his belt, it will be interesting to see if he can prove that bit more tractable.

His stablemate Saint Roi is a contrasting type as he tends to be settled in rear before making his customary late challenge, a tactic which worked wonders when he stormed home to claim Grade 1 honours at Leopardstown last Christmas under Mark Walsh. The eight-year-old stays this trip well and is sure to pick up the pieces if a pace collapse materialises.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Riviere D'etel reverts to fences and she has race-fitness on her side after a solid runner-up effort in Listed company over hurdles last month. That was on heavy ground over 2m6½f but she has plenty of classy form over the minimum trip, while Stuart Crawford's Now Where Or When will appreciate the return to two miles but has plenty to find.

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Dysart Dynamo

The conditions of this race suit him quite well. He ran into El Fabiolo a few times last season and I don’t think he lost anything in defeat to him. There will be a bit to work on with him as there is with all of Willie's horses at this time of the season. It will be interesting to see how he holds up out of novice company. We're getting nine pounds off Captain Guinness so that will be a help.

Henry de Bromhead: trainer of Captain Guinness Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Captain Guinness

He won this race on his return last season and is in great form. I gave him an entry in the Tingle Creek even though we went to Leopardstown last season but we'll see how he gets on here first.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Riviere D'etel

We knew the trip might be a bit far at Limerick but she ran really well. She's a smart mare when she's at her best and she's come forward nicely since her return. It's a hot race but hopefully she can run well.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

