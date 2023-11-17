Is Jonjo O'Neill Jr the one to back in a race in which jockeys often excel?

This is a race where jockeys seem to come to the fore. Sam Twiston-Davies, for example, has ridden the winner twice in the last ten seasons and his victory on Gowel Road two years ago was a masterclass in how to pinch a race as he got first run on favourite Unexpected Party.

That race wasn’t just notable for Twiston-Davies’s skill, but also because Unexpected Party was partnered by Bridget Andrews after his original partner Harry Skelton had been injured in a fall on Proschema in the previous race, and Andrews ended up caught out of her ground.

And what about last season? The market made it a two-horse race between the Tony Martin-trained Unanswered and Nicky Henderson’s Wiseguy and it was Peter Carberry, once based with Henderson when in Britain, who beat his old boss on Unanswered.

So what will be the jockey story this year? Maybe it will be Harry Skelton because he doesn’t have many rides outside his brother Dan's yard but has been booked to partner the Olly Murphy-trained Resplendent Grey . He is 5-13 (38 per cent) for the yard in recent seasons.

Harry Cobden also catches the eye on the Brian Ellison-trained Tiger Jet . Cobden has ridden only six times for Ellison in the last five years, for one winner, and keeps the faith with this seven-year-old, who he pulled up at Wetherby two weeks ago. Could that be a tip in itself?

It could be, but cold, hard form often gets in the way of even the best stories and Springwell Bay was last seen finishing sixth in one of the strongest Grade 1s at last season’s Aintree Grand National festival. He was 17 lengths behind Irish Point in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

The winner, fourth, fifth and seventh in that race have recorded five wins between them since and Jonjo O’Neill Jr bids to emulate Twiston-Davies by winning the race on a horse trained by his father. Twiston-Davies scored for dad Nigel when Gowel Road won in 2021.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Springwell Bay

This looks a good starting point for him as he’s a keen traveller and when he learns to settle we could go up to three miles with him next time.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Resplendent Grey

He ran a great race on his return when second at Chepstow, although he's been put up 7lb for that. It’s a tight race but he has a solid each-way chance.

Eric McNamara, trainer of Londonofficecallin

He’s on a hat-trick over hurdles off his highest-ever mark but we expect a nice run in an open contest.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Wonderful Eagle

He’s running from 4lb out of the handicap, which isn't ideal, but this better ground should suit him. If it does, he has an each-way chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

Good Risk At All defends unbeaten record over fences - analysis and key quotes for fascinating novice chase

Three in a row? Joseph O'Brien relies on Home By The Lee to continue his Lismullen Hurdle domination

'This looks the right race for him' - top trainers on their Paddy Power Gold Cup contenders

Captain Guinness seeks to fend off second-season chasers Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi in the Fortria Chase

'This looks the ideal race' - who fancies their runner to rediscover their sparkle in competitive handicap hurdle?

All eyes on Facile Vega's chasing debut - but can he become Willie Mullins' next novice star?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.