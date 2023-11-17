'This looks the right race for him' - top trainers on their Paddy Power Gold Cup contenders

Stage Star is set for a scintillating early-season clash with fellow Cheltenham Festival winner The Real Whacker in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

The seven-year-old, who landed the Turners Novices' Chase last season, is rated 7lb behind Brown Advisory winner The Real Whacker, who carries top weight.

Paul Nicholls has two wins in this storied race and Stage Star comes here with a similarly classy profile to Al Ferof, who won the 2012 edition off 11st 8lb.

"He doesn't take masses of work, he's quite a lean type," said Nicholls. "He always goes well fresh and has won first time out in each of his three previous seasons.

"The prep has gone well and he's had six runs over fences. He does jump well at the front end of a race and I think he's an ideal second-season chaser to be in this race."

Il Ridoto ran well to be fourth in this race to Ga Law 12 moths ago and has since put up a string of good performances in big Cheltenham handicaps, coming out on top on Trials day in January.

Nicholls said: "He always runs really well. On paper you'd say this is one of the hottest races he's run in, and he kept rising up the weights last season for being consistent.

"But Freddie Gingell's claim will be important and he's got experience, which counts for a lot. I think they've both got nice chances in a very competitive race."

The Real Whacker bids to become the first winner of the race to carry top weight since Bradbury Star lumped 11st 11lb to success in 1994.

Patrick Neville's stable star has an unblemished three from three record over fences, all at Cheltenham and culminating in a huge performance to hold off current Boodles Gold Cup second favourite Gerri Colombe in an epic finish at the Cheltenham Festival that nearly took the roof off the grandstand.

That was over three miles but The Real Whacker also won the Grade 2 Dipper over two and a half miles. As a confirmed front-runner, he will make life hard for all 13 rivals under Sam Twiston-Davies, with connections eyeing the King George if all goes well.

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Fugitif

He's up 4lb but that's not a huge amount for the physical improvement he's made over the summer. He feels a stronger horse and I think he can defy it. I thought he was unlucky [in the Festival Plate] as he missed the break from the standing start and a big horse like him – he's nearly 18 hands – takes a while to get into his stride.

Laura Morgan, trainer of Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark

The trip was too short for Notlongtillmay over two miles at Cheltenham and he ran a great race under 12st, jumping really well. I'm glad we got that run into him, he was on the big side and he'll definitely strip fitter for it. He goes there with a live chance – he's in great form. This is a good starting point for Whistleinthedark. He jumps well and travels strongly but I think he may want further in time.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Unexpected Party

We're happy with him. He ran a good race at Chepstow, from which the form has been boosted, and this looks the right race for him. We hope to see him hit the frame and anything else is a bonus.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Angels Breath

I was delighted with his comeback under top weight. He galloped well and just tied up late on when giving 2st to the other one. Whether he's come on much, I don't know. Our horses are usually pretty fit first time out but he's come out of the race very well and he's got a lovely racing weight. It looks ultra-competitive and hopefully he'll have a clean run round.

Gary Moore, trainer of Black Gerry

It would have better to have gone there with a run. The ground is plenty soft enough for him and he probably needs to put up a career-best as he's on his highest-ever mark. He's got it all against him but he needs to have a run. It's difficult to find races for him now, so that's where he's going.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Torn And Frayed

He's been off a long time but has come back in really good shape. He has some good form around Cheltenham and fitness won't be an issue.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Harper's Brook

He's in very good form and goes well fresh. He's had plenty of work and has been on a few awaydays, so if he jumps and travels like he can do when he's fresh, he should have the tactical speed to keep in the hunt. Then from the back of three out there's going to be question marks about whether he has the minerals to get to the top of the hill. But he's in great form and I couldn't be happier with him.

