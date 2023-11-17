'This looks the ideal race' - who fancies their runner to rediscover their sparkle in competitive handicap hurdle?

This handicap hurdle has rescued some big reputations in recent years, inclosing those of two high-class sorts who failed to realise their full potential over fences.

On The Blind Side and Sporting John relished a change of scene to capture the 2020 and 2021 runnings and now Chantry House and Shan Blue are attempting something similar.

These nine-year-olds were last seen in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase on Boxing Day and revert to hurdles on favourable marks in the 140s based on their chase form.

Chantry House has a 167 Racing Post Rating on his CV in the 2021 Mildmay Novices' Chase, while six months later Shan Blue registered a 166 RPR when crashing out of the Charlie Hall with the race seemingly in the bag.

However, those formlimes are dated and punters are taking the wellbeing of these faded stars on trust.

The coming force in the field is joint-topweight Buddy One , who produced a lifetime best at Galway last time and has a close third in the Martin Pipe among his recent efforts.

Placenet , another six-year-old with the scope to progress further, is another interesting runner on his stable debut for David Pipe. He recorded an RPR of 144 when beaten two lengths in a Listed chase at Compiegne for former connections 71 days ago and goes off a hurdles mark of just 124.

Another notable code switcher is Real Steel , who catches the eye at the early prices under Danny Mullins after a reasonable sixth in the Munster National in October. He contests his first hurdle race since 2018 and clearly retains plenty of ability as he landed a Paddy Power Chase only 11 months ago.

We know where we stand with this ten-year-old and, lest we forget, he traded at a low of 3.55 in running when failing to get home at odds of 50-1 in the 2020 Gold Cup.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Chantry House

He's a high-class horse, but unfortunately had a high-class fall at Wetherby last Christmas. We need to restore his confidence and a run over hurdles should help him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Shan Blue

His chasing is better than his hurdling but there isn’t a chase around. We’ve tried twice to run him over fences lately, but they were both called off. We’re backed into a corner slightly but we need to get him started.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Judicial Law

He had a good summer but just lacked a gear when second at the track last time. He handles soft but is better on good ground, so hopefully it dries out a bit.

Tom George, trainer of Come On Teddy

He missed the whole of last season through injury and this looks a good starting point for him on nice ground. We may go back over fences with him after this.

Eric McNamara, trainer of Real Steel and Noble Birth

Real Steel ran well in the Munster National and seems to be in good form. We always had it in our head to give him another shot over hurdles and this looks the ideal race. If he can recapture a bit of his old sparkle around here, he could be very competitive. Noble Birth ran well at Ayr. He's up 3lb but he worked particularly well during the week, so he's entitled to take his chance.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Polish

He's in good form and has been consistent over both hurdles and fences throughout the summer. I think he has a very good each-way chance.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of The Newest One

He’s a chaser, but has run some good races over hurdles. I’d hope he’d go well off his low weight.

Reporting by David Milnes

