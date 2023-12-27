Gerri Colombe stands out in a Savills Chase that should establish a new order in the chasing hierarchy

Tuesday's King George could hardly have scored more highly for dramatic content. It's a hard act to follow, but the Savills Chase field contains a depth of talent that makes it the most significant jumps race run this season in Britain or Ireland.

The three-mile contest puts the spotlight on the rival claims of Galopin Des Champs , Fastorslow , and Gerri Colombe , the three Irish-trained seven-year-olds who currently dominate ante-post lists for the Gold Cup.

It promises to give an idea of how far these three have advanced in the pecking order ahead of senior opponents such as Conflated , winner of this race from Kemboy 12 months ago, Envoi Allen , who recorded the eighth Grade 1 win of his career when beating Shishkin in last season's Ryanair Chase, and A Plus Tard , the 2022 Gold Cup winner who needs to rebuild his career after a dismal campaign last season.