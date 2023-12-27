Gerri Colombe stands out in a Savills Chase that should establish a new order in the chasing hierarchy
Tuesday's King George could hardly have scored more highly for dramatic content. It's a hard act to follow, but the Savills Chase field contains a depth of talent that makes it the most significant jumps race run this season in Britain or Ireland.
The three-mile contest puts the spotlight on the rival claims of Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow, and Gerri Colombe, the three Irish-trained seven-year-olds who currently dominate ante-post lists for the Gold Cup.
It promises to give an idea of how far these three have advanced in the pecking order ahead of senior opponents such as Conflated, winner of this race from Kemboy 12 months ago, Envoi Allen, who recorded the eighth Grade 1 win of his career when beating Shishkin in last season's Ryanair Chase, and A Plus Tard, the 2022 Gold Cup winner who needs to rebuild his career after a dismal campaign last season.
Published on 27 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 27 December 2023
