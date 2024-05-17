Don't take the Lockinge market at face value - there are doubts concerning Big Rock and Inspiral
This is what the Lockinge is all about. The previous season’s best three-year-old miler clashing with one of the division’s established superstars. It’s Big Rock versus Inspiral and something special could be brewing in Berkshire.
This should be a rivalry we are celebrating throughout the season, although these milers have two separate sets of ideals. Big Rock’s crowning moment came when he broke the clock and the rest of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes field in the mud at Ascot on Champions Day, whereas Inspiral cannot have the surface quick enough.
Plenty can change in 11 days for a racehorse and Inspiral proved that point emphatically last summer. On August 2 she finished an eased-down last of five on soft going in the Sussex Stakes, raising concerns over whether her days at the highest level were numbered. By August 13, we were dealing with a two-time Prix Jacques le Marois winner. Her superiority over Big Rock that day was evident on the slightly faster surface at Deauville, and the ground will be pivotal at Newbury.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inPreviews
- From Palio to Chantilly: Maurizio Guarnieri's journey to becoming Big Rock's new trainer
- 'Absurdly well treated' and 'absolutely thrown in' - four of our five jurors are in agreement over their London Gold Cup fancy
- Who will be the latest stars to emerge from a Newbury card that has provided plenty of Royal Ascot pointers?
- 3.00 Newbury: 'We've aimed him at this race for quite some time' - trainers on their London Gold Cup contenders
- 5.15 Newbury: will the Listed Fillies' Trial throw up another Group 1 performer?
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch
- From Palio to Chantilly: Maurizio Guarnieri's journey to becoming Big Rock's new trainer
- 'Absurdly well treated' and 'absolutely thrown in' - four of our five jurors are in agreement over their London Gold Cup fancy
- Who will be the latest stars to emerge from a Newbury card that has provided plenty of Royal Ascot pointers?
- 3.00 Newbury: 'We've aimed him at this race for quite some time' - trainers on their London Gold Cup contenders
- 5.15 Newbury: will the Listed Fillies' Trial throw up another Group 1 performer?
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch