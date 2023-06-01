Course specialist Bad Company 'in rude health' - but will he handle quicker ground?

If you did not know the conditions of this race, you could work backwards from the list of recent winning trainers. Roger Varian (four times), David Menuisier, Hughie Morrison, Mark Johnston. It must be a valuable middle-distance handicap for older horses.

The Gosden yard is therefore a notable absence from the list. That could be rectified this year as they send out Honiton. His win at Newmarket last time looks a solid piece of form and there may be more to come. He is unexposed and made his reappearance less than two weeks before that race.

The other unexposed sort in the field is Marhaba The Champ. He won at York's Dante meeting last time, having tracked a wide course. You would think 2lb is a lenient rise. But there are a couple of small niggles. Despite York being his first run after wind surgery, connections have opted to try a tongue-tie as well now. He was also taken up the rail when he started to wander under pressure that day. You do not want to be lolling about at Epsom.

The track is always a big part of assessing any race here. Bad Company stands out as the course expert in this field. He is two from eight here, the rest of the field is 0-4 combined. He took a while to get used to the place, but his form figures on his last three visits have been 121. He followed up that latest win with a second at Goodwood in May, so clearly arrives in good order.

Bad Company's form is all on good ground or softer, however. Good is probably the softest plausible description this weekend. The second half of May was almost totally dry, although about an inch (25mm) of water has been applied at Epsom over the last week. By the time this race arrives, we should have a good idea about the state of the ground.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Cadillac

He was disappointing on softish ground at Newmarket. We thought we’d try it, but I didn’t expect him to like it and this return to a decent surface will suit. The cheekpieces go on too, but the ground is the big thing for him – he ran very well at Royal Ascot last year on fast ground and I just hope we see the same horse again.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Honiton

He's been unlucky to run into some decent horses in his career and it was nice he could get his head in front last time. He likes quick ground so we're hopeful.

Jim Boyle, trainer of Bad Company

His best form is with cut in the ground, but he loves the track and trip and that counts for a fair bit at Epsom. He's in rude health and deserves to take his chance, but we were praying for a wetter run up to this and it hasn't happened. That said, he's still capable of running a decent race on good ground.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

He was unlucky last time at York as he half-missed the break and bunny hopped out of the stalls. He got himself too far back and, if he'd have jumped out well, I think he'd have gone very close. He seems in great form and has come out of that really well. We're hopeful of a big run and he's a well-balanced horse who should handle the track.

Richard Spencer, trainer of The City's Phantom

He ran in this race last year when the ground wasn’t ideal for him. The forecast going will be in his favour and, although he’s down at the bottom of the weights, he’s well handicapped and can run well.

Reporting by James Burn

