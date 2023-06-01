'He's a course winner, which is a definite benefit at Epsom' - analysis and key quotes for tricky handicap

The quickest way to crack a televised handicap on a Group 1 day is to separate the horses for whom the race in question is a long-term plan from those whose presence is more of an afterthought. Given Revich and Fantastic Fox finished second and third in this last year, they can be placed in the former category.

Revich has been in better heart this season and arrives following a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings at Chester, an impressive training feat for an exposed seven-year-old. That means he is 3lb higher than last year and 8lb worse off with Fantastic Fox, whose two moderate efforts on soft ground over 1m2f here and over 1m2½f at Chester this term have prompted a drop in the weights.

Fantastic Fox failed to finish with much gusto in those two runs and the drop back to 1m½f on a faster surface should see him in a better light. He shaped just as well as Revich did last season having encountered trouble in running inside the final furlong.

Such is David O’Meara’s penchant for campaigning his top handicappers regularly, it is unlikely this has been the main target for Rhoscolyn, but he is a major form player and more appealing from a betting perspective than stablemate Orbaan.

Rhoscolyn was a consistent 101-105 rated handicapper last campaign and his performances have not tailed off in tandem with a reduced rating of 95.

Rebel Territory was in a different league to the rest in Ascot’s Victoria Cup this month, but Rhoscolyn, who raced on the slower strip of ground on the far side, fared respectably to finish fourth in his group, four lengths off the second, who raced near side. This is weaker and he rates a solid Placepot proposition.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Richard Spencer, trainer of Revich

He seems fresh and well and hopefully we can have a bit luck. Jim Crowley gave him a lovely ride at Chester and we've got a good replacement in Ryan Moore, so we're optimistic he can run well.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Alrehb

He has very good form on the all-weather but has never won on grass. He has a bit to find.

Jim Boyle, trainer of Hodler

There are two question marks – the ground and the trip. He's got some form on good ground, but his best form is when there is plenty of cut. It'll be nice, safe, good ground so we'll see and we've toyed with the idea of stepping him up in distance for a while. He's settling better now so should hopefully cope with the trip, and he's going in the right direction. He's also a course winner, which is a definite benefit at Epsom.

George Boughey, trainer of All The King's Men

He's been the model of consistency since he came to us and is well drawn. The step up in trip will suit and he wears blinkers for the first time, so should go there with every chance. The ground will be fine and he'll like the return to a sharper track.

David Simcock, trainer of Repertoire

It looks a very open contest but he seems in good order and we'll see how he handles the track. He won well last time, conditions should suit and it's a nice prize, so we'll let him take his chance.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

