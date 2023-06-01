'He has lots of ability' - Royal Ascot clues abound in Woodcote Stakes

The Woodcote Stakes is usually a difficult race to assess and this running is among the most competitive in years. Precocious young sprinters can make giant strides from first to second run and second to third, while Epsom can be a challenging track for an inexperienced two-year-old.

Those who have emerged with a positive experience from courses with similar characteristics will presumably be at a minor advantage. Chester is a sharp left-handed track and form on the Roodee tends to translate well to Epsom, so unlucky Lily Agnes third Balon D’Or is worth keeping onside.

Balon D’Or was drawn in the wrong place at Chester (stall 11) and proved unable to build much on the Racing Post Rating of 87 he recorded when scoring at Musselburgh. That is the standout debut RPR in this field.

Brighton is also sharp and left-handed and Bobsleigh earned his stripes there with an authoritative triumph. One of five runners arriving off the back of just one start, Bobsleigh is the sole gelding in the line-up and pitches up following the longest break between runs (30 days). A month is a long time in the career of a juvenile and there is no telling how much he has progressed since.

The Woodcote will doubtless have a bearing on races like the Albany, Coventry and Chesham at Royal Ascot next month, although perhaps its most significant implication will be for a horse who is sat at home.

Fifty Grand Slater, one of four in the field with experience over six furlongs, trailed 12 lengths into second behind Asadna at Ripon on his debut and the form of that winner's sparkling introduction (106 RPR) gets its first examination. If Fifty Grand Slater hits the frame Asadna can truly be considered the real deal ahead of his Coventry bid.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Balon D'Or

I'm very happy with him. He had a pig of a draw at Chester and hated the ground but despite that he ran a very good race. He's not very big and is well balanced so is equipped physically for Epsom. He has a nice draw and we knew he needed six furlongs before Chester.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Bobsleigh

It's a big step up but he handled Brighton so should handle Epsom. He's in good form and should be suited by the longer trip.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Haatem and The Camden Colt

Haatem bolted up at Bath last time and this sharp track will really suit. He has lots of ability. The Camden Colt is smart and sure to run well. They both improved from their first to second run and there's little to split them on their work.

Karl Burke, trainer of Valour And Swagger

He's tough and should handle the track. He'll definitely improve for the step up to six furlongs, and although he's not ideally drawn he has a fighting chance.

William Jarvis, trainer of Glandford

He ran a nice race first time out and has come on for that. I hope he'll handle the track and I can see him outrunning his odds.

Craig Lidster, trainer of Land Lover

It's a stiff task but he needed the race at York and has come out of that well. He'll be suited by the step up to six furlongs.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Maymay

She likes to be ridden prominently, should handle the track, is well drawn and has a low weight with no penalty but it is a competitive race.

Reporting by David Carr

