'He's an improving young horse and is on a roll - this race will suit'

Horses switching from one discipline to another is a theme in the handicaps on Wednesday. Last year’s winner Global Citizen and Dads Lad return to chasing after a spell hurdling in the Grand Annual and there are several in this race who have done the opposite this season.

Camprond had a nightmare start to his chasing career in the autumn. He unseated rider at the first on his chase debut at Exeter and then jumped poorly when last of four behind Sebastopol in a Grade 2 at Newbury. It’s no surprise connections shelved the chasing plan.

This race will almost certainly have been the plan since as he simply loves Cheltenham. He won a novice hurdle here in 2021 and finished fourth in the Greatwood at the November meeting that same year. He went on to finish in fourth place in this race 12 months ago.

Camprond will be racing off a rating 2lb lower than when ten and a half lengths behind Commander Of Fleet on that occasion and is back on a mark from which he can compete.

Beacon Edge is another who is back hurdling this season after a spell chasing and, while Camprond can be considered a failed chaser, that certainly isn’t the case for Beacon Edge.

He won the Grade 1 Drinmore Novices’ Chase at Fairyhouse last season, but totally lost his form after finishing second in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan in February of last year.

Beacon Edge has taken time to recapture his form over hurdles this season, but he ran his best race since returning to the discipline when third behind Blazing Khal in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan last time. He won that race two years ago before taking fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Grand Roi was four places behind Beacon Edge in the Boyne Hurdle on his last start at Navan and that was his first start back hurdling following three below-par runs in chases.

He is another for whom this race will probably have been the target after chasing didn’t work out because he went off 6-1 favourite for the contest two years ago and also ran last year, when he went off 12-1. He is 6lb lower this year and maybe he can make it third time lucky.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor, Grand Roi, Sa Fureur, Riaan and Off Your Rocco

Sa Fureur is on a roll. He's an improving young horse and could go well with a bit of luck. I think this race will suit him. Fil Dor is a classy animal and bounced back at Gowran. He has a lot of weight but a lot of class too. Riaan has won two of his last three and gets in here with a nice weight. Off Your Rocco needs to recapture his best form, as does Grand Roi.

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Sporting John and Camprond

It hasn't worked out over fences for Sporting John, so we thought we'd give him a run over hurdles, while Camprond is in good form, but the ground has probably gone against him. That said, he ran very well on softer ground in this race and at Punchestown last year. We just don't think it's his ideal ground.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Red Risk (and Irish Hill, reserve)

Red Risk keeps on running tidily and went up a bit more after his last race so he's got it all to do. Irish Hill is progressive and we were always aiming him for this race so it's a shame he hasn't got in.

Noel Meade, trainer of Beacon Edge

Hopefully he has a good chance, he seems in good form. He ran a big race in the Stayers' two years ago but I think this trip will suit him better.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Call Me Lord and Bold Endeavour

Call Me Lord has been running with credit all season, and very consistently too. He's just about handicapped all right and won't mind the ground. I schooled Bold Endeavour over hurdles on Monday morning and he was quite enthusiastic about it. He ran at Ascot last time and the bigger fences there might have just got to him and frightened him, so we thought a run over hurdles would do him good. He comes into this on a nice enough mark and we've put the cheekpieces on, but the only problem would be the ground being too testing.

Eamonn Sheehy, trainer of Captain Conby

Everything has gone to plan in his preparation. I don't think rain is a big issue but he might be a bit better on better ground. A fast pace will suit him. He was a shade unlucky at Punchestown last time as the winner got a run on us.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Good Risk At All

I'm looking forward to him running. We're hoping for as much rain as possible with him. The more testing it gets the better his chance.

Paul Nolan, trainer of HMS Seahorse

He seems very well and travelled no problem. He ran a very credible race at the festival last year. Hopefully he will jump well and he's one we're looking forward to. His jumping has improved since being gelded and they go at such a fast pace in these races you can’t miss a beat so hopefully he can get a nice position and run his race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Langer Dan

He was second to Galopin Des Champs in the conditional jockeys' race two years ago and won a nice race in the spring of last year so he can be competitive. He's trained nicely and I hope he's got a chance.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Benson

It's all gone tickety-boo since Kelso. The masterplan was the Morebattle, this is just a very nice bonus. He's in great form, has taken the race well and the ground will suit.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of San Salvador

He's in good shape and his preparation has gone well. This is a step up in class but we're hoping for a good run. He has plenty of form on all ground so he is versatile that way.

Martin Brassil, trainer of An Epic Song

He could probably do with further than this trip but soft to heavy ground is what he really needs. He's lightly raced but there’s a lot in this race the same but hopefully he can run a nice race.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Nells Son

He's snuck in at the bottom, so he's at the right end of the handicap. He was running a lovely race at Kelso until he came down three out. He jumped it super. I don't know if he landed in a divot or something but he came down. There's not a bother on him, he's as fresh as a daisy and I'd give him a fair chance. He's a Grade 2 winner as a novice, he was eight lengths behind Jonbon at Haydock, and on that alone you'd give him a sporting chance.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Elvis Mail

I'm really pleased he's snuck in. He's obviously a longshot, but there's a reasonable argument to be made he's quite well handicapped over hurdles so we'll find out.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

