Class to the fore as stablemates Delta Work and Galvin face off in Cross Country

It is unlikely horses like Delta Work, Galvin and Franco De Port would be lining up in the Glenfarclas Chase in its previous guise. The race lost its handicap status in 2016 and essentially hands these former Grade 1 winners, who would likely have fallen short in Friday’s Gold Cup, a festival lifeline.

Delta Work also proved experience of the banks course is no longer the prerequisite it once was when spoiling stablemate Tiger Roll’s retirement party last season. Class is now the salient attribute.

There are banks specialists here, the likes of Back On The Lash and Diesel D’Allier for instance, but Delta Work is rated at least 19lb clear of all of them on BHA figures and is now an established top-class performer in this idiosyncratic discipline. Their only realistic prospects of beating a peak Delta Work would be in one of the cross-country handicaps at the meetings preceding the festival.

The market suggests banks newcomers Galvin and Franco De Port are Delta Work's only dangers and it is difficult to argue with that.

The fact Keith Donoghue, who is less associated with the Gordon Elliott yard than used to be the case, rides Delta Work is curious as Davy Russell is aboard Galvin.

Wind the clock back five months and Galvin was running to a Racing Post Rating of 167 when sauntering home in a Grade 3 at Punchestown. While subsequent disappointing efforts in Grade 1s at Down Royal and Leopardstown followed, this is an outstanding opportunity for redemption.

Galvin would be conceding 7lb and 8lb to Delta Work and Franco De Port in a handicap and drying ground would be in his favour. The opposite statement applies to the other two.

The synergy between Franco De Port’s prep and Delta Work’s en route to winning this last year is interesting. Franco De Port was beaten 16 and a half lengths in the Irish Gold Cup, while Delta Work was beaten 16 and a half lengths in the previous running of that Leopardstown Grade 1.

If the banks trigger a similar response from Franco De Port, he cannot be ruled out in a contest which has been transformed into a watered-down but quirky Gold Cup.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Elliott out to dominate again

The king is dead. Long live the king. The Cross Country Chase used to be Enda Bolger's domain, but how times change. There's been a hostile takeover of the throne with those looking to find the winner not needing to look much further than Gordon Elliott.

He's won four of the last six runnings and one of those he technically missed out on – Tiger Roll's win 2021 when in Denise Foster's care – was Elliott's in all but name as 'Sneezy' was parachuted in to oversee his string during a ban.

Easysland's win in 2020 is the only time in that spell that Elliott's Cullentra yard has not picked up the prize and that year he saddled the second and third.

Last year he saddled the one-two with Delta Work, who is back for more, and the subsequently retired Tiger Roll. A repeat is the most likely scenario with last year's party pooper joined by last year's Gold Cup fourth Galvin.

Galvin: fourth in last year's Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The two of them bring a serious ability advantage to the festival's quirkiest race, and Elliott said: "Delta Work is the one they all have to beat. He's been here and done it and he has his ground. Everything has gone well for him in the build-up to the race. Keith Donoghue schooled him the other day and he was delighted with him.

"It's never easy for a horse being pitched straight into a race like this, but Galvin is a classy operator and he has taken to it all like a duck to water. He just seems to love it. He was running in the Gold Cup last year so you'd like to think he'll put up a big performance."

Elliott has two other runners, Hardline and Mortal, and on their chances he added: "They have plenty to do."

What they say

Martin Keighley, trainer of Back On The Lash

I'd have preferred it if the rain had stayed away, he'd have had a better chance on better ground. Hopefully we get a drying day and there's no more rain. He could run a big race if it's not too soft.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Deise Aba

He ran well in the cross-country race in January, but was better off at the weights then as it was a handicap. That's a problem, but I'm hopeful we can collect some prize-money.

Richard Bandey, trainer of Diesel D'Allier

It's probably the toughest renewal I can remember, we're taking on Gold Cup horses off level weights, but if he's in the same form as last year then he should be in with a chance turning in. He had a good blow the last time and he's well.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Easysland

You'd better ask him! He's in grand form, but he's not set the world alight for a while so we can only be hopeful.

Peter Bowen, trainer of Francky Du Berlais

He's in good form, he ran well there the last time but it's level weights this time so that's the only issue. We hope he'll run well.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Snow Leopardess

She loves the track, I'm hoping she can improve from her last run and she should have a small each-way chance with her mares' allowance.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

Read more from Wednesday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.